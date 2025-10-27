Who was Björn Andrésen's wife? Family details explored as Death in Venice actor dies at 70

Björn Andrésen dies at 70 (Image via Getty)

Swedish actor and musician Björn Andrésen has died at 70. He was once married to Susanna Roman, who wrote poetry. They had two kids together — a girl named Robine and a boy Elvin. Their family faced a heart-breaking loss when Elvin died at nine months old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

After this, Andrésen went into long depression and he became a heavy drinker. He alleged that this was the time of personal suffering in his life. This period in his life was filled with great personal suffering, he claimed. As he got older, Andrésen kept acting in movies and TV shows, showing up in more than 30 productions.

This included a part in Ari Aster's scary movie Midsommar, which came out in 2019.

Kristian Petri, who co-directed the 2021 documentary The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, confirmed Andrésen's death to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter. The cause of death remains undisclosed.

Petri told Dagens Nyheter that Björn Andrésen was a “brave person.”

“Kristina and I had long talked about wanting to make a full-length film about Björn,” Petri said. “The idea was that he would tell his story himself, and we talked to him for a whole year before we started filming. Then we filmed for several years — and it was both a fun and at times painful shoot.”

Björn Andrésen’s early life, breakout role in Death in Venice, and later career in music and film

Tragedy shaped Björn Andrésen's early years. An accident claimed his father's life, and his mother died by suicide when he was 10.

Despite these hardships, Andrésen found his artistic calling in pursuing acting and music. At 15, Italian director Luchino Visconti cast him as Tadzio in Death in Venice, an adaptation of Thomas Mann's 1912 novella.

At the film's opening night, Visconti made his well-known remark dubbing Andrésen "the most beautiful boy in the world," a description that followed him throughout his years.

Over the years, Andrésen spoke about his discomfort with some experiences during the film’s promotion.

“The waiters at the club … looked at me uncompromisingly as if I was a nice meaty dish,” he said, describing one particular incident when Visconti took him to a nightclub at 16. “I knew I couldn’t react. It would have been social suicide. But it was the first of many such encounters.”

Despite his fame-related challenges, Andrésen created a varied career in show business. He didn't just act. He played piano and made music too.

Later, he became a hit in Japan as a pop singer. He showed off his musical skills when he played and toured with the Sven Erics dance band.

Björn Andrésen's life story became the subject of a film called The Most Beautiful Boy in the World.