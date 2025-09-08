Where is 4Batz from? Real name, age and all about the R&B singer as he gets married to Anycia

Anycia and 4Batz attend the Winners Walk at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Image via Getty)

R&B singer has reportedly tied the knot with Atlanta rapper Anycia. In a series of photographs posted to Instagram by both artists, 4Batz and Anycia could be seen celebrating with a group of people while dressed up in a tuxedo and a stunning bridal gown.

The 21-year-old Neko “4Batz” Bennettis is originally from Dallas, Texas. He began sharing his music on YouTube in 2023, with act i: stickerz ’99’ . He also released act ii: date @ 8 which was a part of a From the Block showcase, as per Complex. The latter track achieved viral popularity on TikTok, and the artist has been supported by Timbaland, Ty Dolla $ign, SZA.

According to Complex, 4Batz also posted a video of himself FaceTiming Kanye West, and was also indirectly supported by Drake when he liked a video of Timbaland on social media who could be heard saying Drake should collaborate with the rising star. According to Pitchfork, the two eventually came together to release a remix of act ii: date @ 8.

4Batz initially thought about making music as a rapper

While speaking to Billboard, 4Batz confessed that he was initially attracted to rap from the time he was in third grade. Influenced by rappers such as DMX, 4Batz told the publication,

“I was really supposed to be Trap Boi Batz or some s**t like that…I always felt like it’s not different enough. Everybody from Texas raps. It felt like I was forcing it.”

4Batz’s modern and raspy R&B vocals are anything but forced. After releasing act ii: date @ 8, the artist saw his first Billboard Hot 100 appearance, and peaked at no. 6 on Hot R&B Songs.

4Batz’s name is also a homage to his roots. The singer told Billboard,

“Batz, that’s just my name in the hood. People just called me that. I never knew why, they just like, ‘Yo, Batz! Batz, come here! Ah ah ah!’ I’m from The Four. Inside Dallas, it’s a little hood called The Four. And the ‘z’ was really for the swag, the ‘za’ as we call it…So it’s ‘4’ because we from the South and ‘bat’ with a ‘z’ because n***as don’t do what we do. We do everything exotic.”

Even though 4Batz did not end up pursuing rap, the contradictory nature of the genre’s aesthetics certainly influenced him. During his conversation with Billboard, he noted,

“A person will be a rapper, face tats and all this stuff, but he’ll be rapping about girls, but you think he supposed to be rapping about killing. And the fact that he’s rapping about girls, playing with that yin-yang factor, is more interesting. I was always [interested in] doing something that don’t supposed to be looking like you’re supposed to be doing it.”

After his initially success, 4Batz released a third single followed by the mixtape, U Made Me A St4r. Now, the artist is ready to level up as he released a single My Lil Shootah from his upcoming album, Still Shinin, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Meanwhile, Anycia herself is making waves as a rapper. Her talent has been validated by Drake, Kevin Durant and GloRilla, according to Revolt. Her debut album, Princess Pop That, was released in 2024.