Where does Rudy Giuliani live? Former NYC mayor injured in New Hampshire car accident

Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. A jury has ordered Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss (Image via Getty)

Lawyer and politician Rudy Giuliani suffered injuries in a car crash in Manchester, New Hampshire, on August 30. The former advisor to President Donald Trump was traveling in the passenger seat of a Ford Bronco when the car was hit from behind, as per BBC.

Although Giuliani’s accident took place in New Hampshire, the former mayor of New York City filed to be recognized as a domicile of Palm Beach County in the state of Florida in 2024. According to Palm Beach Daily News, Giuliani’s permanent residence is a condo in the Southlake building in Palm Beach.

Rudy Giuliani jumped through a lot of hoops to get his Palm Beach condo recognized as his primary residence

Rudy Giuliani, who served as a campaign lawyer for Donald Trump’s Presidential run in 2020, spread false claims about two election workers in Georgia, alleging that they worked to rig the vote count in favor of Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden, according to Newsweek.

The election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, filed a defamation lawsuit against the former mayor. In 2023, Giuliani was ordered to pay Freeman and Moss more than $148 million for defaming them by his claims that they committed election fraud, as per The New York Times.

By late 2024 and early 2025, Giuliani was ordered to surrender his assets to the Georgia election workers, which included his homes in Florida, New York, and his Mercedes car, noted Newsweek. At the time, the news outlet accessed court documents according to which Giuliani commented on why he chose Florida as his primary residence and shared that he would prefer to retain his $3.5 million condo in the state, as he is able to smoke cigars freely there. Newsweek noted that the former lawyer, in a pretrial deposition, said:

“I have a balcony and I used to smoke cigars—used to smoke cigars here [Florida] too, in the courtyard and they never complained. In New York my gosh, if I even took a cigar out, they would complain.”

By mid-January, Giuliani reached a settlement with Freeman and Moss, according to which he could retain his Florida residence and his possessions, according to Palm Beach Daily News. The promise that Giuliani would not defame Freeman and Moss again was also a part of the settlement, noted the news publication.

At the time, Giuliani responded to the settlement and, according to Palm Beach Daily News, said:

"I am satisfied with and have no grievances relating to the result we have reached. I have been able to retain my New York coop and Florida Condominium and all of my personal belongings."

About Rudy Giuliani’s accident in New Hampshire

The 81-year-old Rudy Giuliani got injured in the accident, which took place during the evening of August 30. As per BBC, Michael Ragusa, Giuliani’s bodyguard, provided an update on the former NYC mayor’s health and said:

“He was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”

All people inside the car suffered from injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Incidentally, BBC noted that police were already at the scene, called by Giuliani himself to assist a victim of domestic violence who had flagged his car moments before his accident, as per The New York Post.

The news outlet noted that Giuliani’s car was hit by a 19-year-old Lauren Kemp from Concord, who was in a Honda HR-V.