Did Rudy Giuliani marry his cousin? All about Trump’s former lawyer’s wives and children amid car accident

Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse (Image via Getty)

The former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani, was recently involved in a car accident, which reportedly left him injured.

On September 1, 2025, Michael Ragusa, the former New York City mayor's head of security, shared this news in a statement posted on Instagram. Regusa claimed that the former attorney of US President Donald Trump was involved in a "serious motor vehicle" accident on the evening of August 30.

A representative for Rudy told The New York Post that he is expected to remain in the hospital for two or three days. Meanwhile, Rudy's business partner, who is overseeing his care, told the outlet that he's "getting further tests and stabilization of his injuries."

"The mayor is in great spirits. He's a beast. He survived 9/11," Ragusa said.

Born on May 28, 1994, Rudy Giuliani has been married three times, with all of his marriages ending in divorce. He first married Regina Peruggi, his second cousin, on October 26, 1968. After experiencing marital difficulties, the couple agreed to a trial separation, and their marriage was eventually annulled in 1983.

During his trial separation from Regina, he met television news anchor Donna Hanover and proposed to her at Disney World just six weeks after meeting.

The couple married on April 15, 1984, and welcomed two children, Andrew in 1986 and Caroline in 1989. Their divorce was eventually finalized in 2002.

Speaking about her relationship, in an interview with New York Magazine in 2000, Hanover stated:

"It was a whirlwind. He was smart and interesting. And I wanted children. I was 32 at the time."

Subsequently, he married Judith Nathan on May 24, 2003. However, after 15 years of marriage, Nathan filed for divorce on April 4, 2018, which was settled on December 10, 2019. The former couple has no children.

In an interview with the New York Post, she remarked:

"The man that he is now is absolutely not the man he was when I married him. For a variety of reasons that I know as a spouse and a nurse, he has become a different man."

Rudy and Harold's daughter, Caroline Rose Giuliani, graduated from Harvard University with a degree in film production.

According to her LinkedIn, Caroline has worked as an executive assistant at both The Gotham Group and Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

She has also held various roles in the film industry, including set production assistant, executive assistant, and director's assistant.

Currently, she works as a freelance writer and director for various companies, including Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, per her LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, Rudy and Gracie's son, Andrew Giuliani, is an American politician and a former golfer who once played with Tiger Woods at the age of 15.

He joined the Trump Administration in 2017 as Associate Director in the Office of Public Liaison, and later appeared as a Newsmax TV political commentator.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Duke University. On July 14, 2017, he married Živilė Rezgytė, and the couple later welcomed their daughter, Grace Juzefa Giuliani, on November 29, 2021.

More details on Rudy Giuliani's "serious" car accident

In the aforementioned statement, Michael Ragusa shared that before the accident, Rudy Giuliani "was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident" and "immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911."

The statement added that Rudy remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure the women's safety.

However, while travelling on the highway afterwards, Mayor Giuliani's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed.

Following the accident, Rudy was transported to a trauma center, where he was diagnosed with "fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions," along with injuries to his "left arm and lower leg."

"His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care. At this time, no further updates are available. This is the only statement authorized by Mayor Giuliani," the statement added.

Stay tuned for more updates.