When was Billy Chaser diagnosed with cancer? The Game Chasers community mourns founder as he passes away

The Game Chasers co-founder, Billy Chase,r passed away, weeks after being diagnosed with brain tumor (Image via YouTube/The Game Chasers)

Billy Chaser, aka Billy Hudson, a well-known game collector, passed away weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Jay Hunter, The Game Chasers co-creator with Billy, announced the news of his longtime friend and fellow YouTuber’s death in a Facebook post:

“Hey guys. Its with a heavy heart and tear filled eyes that I have to make this post. This afternoon Billy lost his fight with cancer.”

Jay added that more information will be revealed via a video this weekend. He further asked everyone to respect the privacy of Billy’s family and friends, including himself. Jay wrote:

“Please let us have a moment and not slam people you know were is friends with questions. Me included. WE are getting a ton of messages, calls, texts, and it’s overwhelming. Billy loves each and everyone of you and appreciates the love and support you’ve given him. Post a pic you might have with him, change your profile pic, share a memory down below. Thank you for understanding.”

For those unaware, Billy was diagnosed with a brain tumor in August, a post from Jay The Game Chasers' Facebook page confirmed. He wrote in an August 27 FB post:

“If you haven't heard yet, a few days ago Billy was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Today was the biopsy. I havent heard anything yet and may not for a few days on the results. I saw him last night and he is doing as good as he possibly can in this situation.”

Jay also shared Billy Chaser’s YouTube video addressing their viewers. The short clip was recorded in a hospital.

Billy Chaser provided multiple updates after announcing his brain tumor diagnosis

In a YouTube video dropped on August 27, The Game Chasers co-founder announced a hiatus. Billy, who was seen lying on a hospital bed, shared:

“Long story short, everything’s gonna be on pause for the foreseeable future, because I’m in a hospital with a brain tumor and I wanted to make this video because I know there are a lot of people out there that actually care and I can definitely use some good vibes coming my way.”

Billy thanked his followers for their support and concluded the clip. In a follow-up video, Billy confirmed that he underwent brain surgery, while also asking his followers to steer clear of any unconfirmed claims. The YouTuber requested that his fans rely on updates provided by him or his team.

Two weeks later, Billy shared another update and confirmed that he will be going for a brain surgery “with some new high-tech laser.” He also warned the readers against the fraudulent GoFundMe campaigns using his name. In another X post, he shared:

“Im at a rehab center having to reteach my brain how to walk. The hope is that I keep it after surgery. This is fightable, this isn't how im going out. Yes, it's a dark moment. But im extremely greatful for all your positive support. I read it.”

In his last update on X on Monday, September 15, Billy Chaser shared about undergoing three upcoming brain surgeries. However, on Thursday, Jay Hunter announced Billy’s demise.

The Game Chasers community pays tribute to YouTuber/game collector who died after battling brain tumor

RIP Billy Hudson of The Game Chasers



I'm still in shock. pic.twitter.com/ngS8yKyOFy — Right Side Edge (@RightSideEdge) September 19, 2025

Many sent their condolences on X, remembering Billy Chaser and his content. Some also shared anecdotes about The Game Chasers co-creator.

“Glad we got to meet you guys at the movie premiere in Philly. You guys channeled help me thru some of the most difficult times of my life. RIP Billy you’ll be missed,” a user wrote replying to Jay’s announcement.



“RIP Billy Hudson of The Game Chasers I'm still in shock,” another user shared their disbelief.

“Been watching @thegamechasers since Episode 1, they were a huge influence on me back in the game collecting heyday. A true pioneer of the YouTube retro collecting space and one that inspired countless, including me. RIP Billy, your game chasin' antics will truly be missed,” one user wrote about Billy’s impact on them.

“Got the chance to meet Billy in person a few times at different conventions. One of the friendliest dudes, made great conversation, and asked me about myself and my favorite games. RIP, my man. Thank you for all the adventures and memories, tips, tricks, and laughs,” another one spoke about Billy’s personality.

A user asserted:

“I'll definitely be rewatching all of the @thegamechasers videos. RIP Billy.🥹”

Another user wrote:

“RIP Billy. Been a big fan of the Game Chasers since the beginning. @ShadyJay1908”

Billy co-created the YouTube channel, The Game Changers, with Jay in 2010, and the duo started making videos, primarily focused on retro gaming culture, in 2011. The channel garnered over 168K subscribers, while also spawning a community. Billy and Jay have created nearly 600 videos in over a decade.