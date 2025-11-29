When does Playstation Black Friday 2025 sale end? Timeline explored

ANKARA, TURKIYE - DECEMBER 24: A PlayStation 5 console is seen in Ankara, Turkiye on December 24, 2024. (Photo by Rasit Aydogan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The PlayStation Black Friday 2025 deals have started bringing big savings on PS5 consoles, games, accessories, and PlayStation Plus memberships. The sale kicked off on Friday, November 21, and runs until Friday, December 5, giving people almost two weeks to grab these special deals.

One of the biggest highlights this year is the PS5 console discount. You can get $100 off, which helps balance out the price hikes seen earlier in 2025. This is a great chance for gamers to grab the next-gen console at a more affordable price.

PlayStation Black Friday 2025 delivers major discounts on top games, memberships, and digital titles

On Black Friday, you can save not just on hardware but also grab some of the hottest games during this sale. Walmart's Black Friday offers include big-name titles like Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and Assassin's Creed Shadows, all selling for $30.

Over at Amazon, they have Borderlands 4 priced at $35, and this deal might not last long. Other games on sale include Astro Bot (Game of the Year 2024) for $40, Elden Ring for just $15, Spider-Man 2 for $30, Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Collection for $40, and EA Sports FC 26 for $30.

The discount offer applies to PlayStation Plus memberships as well. New users can get 33% off a 12-month membership, which is one of Sony’s biggest deals in a while. Existing members can also enjoy the same 33% cut when switching from Essential or Extra tiers to either Premium or Deluxe. The 2025 Black Friday promotion for PlayStation Plus is straightforward compared to last year’s tiered discount system, helping members figure out their savings and choose upgrades.

In addition to console and subscription offers, the PlayStation Store Black Friday sale features hundreds of digital game discounts. Some of the standout titles on sale are EA SPORTS FC 26, NBA 2K26, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Borderlands 4, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Battlefield 6, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Dying Light: The Beast, and Split Fiction. Gamers can find bargains across many genres, making sure there’s something for everyone to pick up during this sale.

The PlayStation Black Friday 2025 sale gives gamers a great chance this year to grab PS5 consoles, popular games, and cheaper PlayStation Plus memberships. The sale runs through December 5, giving plenty of time to check out the deals and enjoy early savings on both digital and physical items.