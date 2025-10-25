What is the Israeli version of SNL? Video of Trump portrayed as a Roman emperor in comedy skit goes viral

Donald Trump was shown as a Roman Emperor in the viral skit video (Image via Getty)

Donald Trump is trending online after the Israeli version of Saturday Night Live, Eretz Nehederet, used him in a recent skit. A video of the act went viral on October 25, 2025. It was originally shared through the official handle of the show on X. The caption reads:

“Praise the Emperor Donald.”

Although the President of the United States has not commented about the act, it started with the character playing Trump being taken on the stage by four other people while he was sitting on a throne.

Trump was portrayed as a Roman Emperor. Notably, a sign was added on top of the throne, with eagle wings below the word M, which resembled the logo of McDonald’s.

The four people who carried the throne started dancing, with Trump’s popular stilted dance moves being included as a part of the act.

The Jerusalem Post stated that Omer Etzion was the one who played Donald Trump. The character was also heard singing:

“Who brought all the hostages back. It took me less time than to cook a Big Mac. Then I said to 10,000 years of war, bye-bye!”

In one of the portions from the act, Donald Trump’s character referred to the end of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which was also confirmed by Trump on Truth Social, saying that the countries have “signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.”

Eyal Kitzis, the host of Eretz Nehederet, congratulated Trump for the ceasefire, following which the character emphasized the fact that peace is necessary, as per the Jerusalem Post.

“The people here they love me. They’re going to name their kids after me. In the next following years, you will see many Donald Bouhbouts… Donald Finkelsteins, and if it’s a girl, you can name her Trumpa. The best name ever.”

White House criticized Saturday Night Live earlier this month for another act on Donald Trump

On October 4, 2025, an episode of SNL started with an act featuring Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The skit initially referred to the latter’s speech to the military leaders in Virginia, and he was played by comedian Colin Jost.

According to NPR, James Austin Johnson later appeared as Trump, where he said in the beginning that he expected the sketch comedy show not to say anything “mean” about him.

The character elaborated by displaying a bruised hand, addressing the clarification of the White House’s claims that it emerged from the use of aspirin. James then said:

“They better be careful, because I know late-night TV like the back of my hand.”

A day after the episode aired, the White House responded to the act through a statement shared with USA Today via email. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson replied that she has to watch the show to react to the act, which she considers a “waste of time.”

The statement continued:

“Like the millions of Americans who have tuned out from ‘SNL,’ I have more entertaining things to do - like watch paint dry.”

As of this writing, Trump has also not shared any direct response to the act that aired this month.