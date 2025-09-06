What is Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's joint net worth? Fortune explored as couple announces second pregnancy

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool celebrates with his girlfriend Perrie Edwards after his side won during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Perrie Edwards is expanding her family once again. The former Little Mix star confirmed that she is expecting her second child in a stylish black-and-white Instagram video shared over the weekend. She captioned the post as:
"Guess what hunnies… ♥️"
Edwards, 32, has a son, Axel, with her fiancé, ex-England soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
In the video, we can see Perrie Edwards in a simple white T-shirt. On the back, bold letters read, "If He Wanted To He Would…" Then, she swings around to show her baby bump. The words on the front conclude it: "...and He Did!" The sweet video ends with her partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and their son, Axel, joining for a big hug. The words on her shirt drop a tiny clue about the name of her new song.
What is Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's joint net worth approximately?
Perrie Edwards talked about her engagement with soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on June 18, 2022. The couple boasts impressive financial success. A 2024 piece from The Irish Sun points out that Perrie Edwards' net worth is thought to be more than $19 million. This big sum comes mostly from her singing career and full-house shows with Little Mix.
As of October 2024, the Mirror noted that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's wealth is worth about $16.7 million. He made this money from his soccer career and boosted it further from advertisement and promotion deals and from sponsorships.
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have built a significant fortune. Their joint worth is thought to be about $35.7 million. This shows how well she has done in music and how well he has done in soccer.
