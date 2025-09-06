What is Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's joint net worth? Fortune explored as couple announces second pregnancy

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool celebrates with his girlfriend Perrie Edwards after his side won during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Perrie Edwards is expanding her family once again. The former Little Mix star confirmed that she is expecting her second child in a stylish black-and-white Instagram video shared over the weekend. She captioned the post as:

"Guess what hunnies… ♥️"

Edwards, 32, has a son, Axel, with her fiancé, ex-England soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.