How long have Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain been engaged? Relationship timeline explored as singer announces second pregnancy

A closer look at Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s engagement and family news.

Singer Perrie Edwards has shared heartwarming news of her expecting her second child. The former Little Mix member revealed her pregnancy in an emotional Instagram video featuring her partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their son Axel.

The clip showed the family smiling together as Perrie gently cradled her growing bump and got fans quite excited. But this happy announcement also follows a difficult journey.

Inside Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s journey as a couple, from first child to second pregnancy

In a recent podcast, Perrie spoke openly about experiencing two miscarriages, one of which was at 24 weeks and was described as “the worst day of my life.” She also called her 2021-born baby Axel her “rainbow baby,” a term for a child born after loss. Many people are thinking back on her relationship with Alex, their lengthy engagement and the path that brought them together as she gets ready to welcome another child.

In 2016, Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain began dating. People just suspected that they were dating at the time, but Perrie made it official with a charming Instagram post in early 2017. The pair has since been transparent about their romance and fairly public ever since as well.

In August of 2021, they became parents for the first time with the arrival of their son, Axel. "Rainbow baby" was Perrie's nickname for him because he arrived after a period of deep loss. Later, she talked about having two miscarriages on her show. On her podcast, she later revealed that she had suffered two miscarriages, one early on, and another in 2022 while she was still performing on tour. She described losing the second baby, at 24 weeks, as “the worst day of my life.” Her honesty about those painful moments gave people a deeper look at her journey as a mother.

Even through such loss, Perrie and Alex kept moving forward together. On June 18, 2022, Alex proposed to Perrie during a beautiful beach sunset. She said yes right away and posted photos of the moment with the caption “YES!”. This post was more than three years old and thus they have now been engaged for over three years.