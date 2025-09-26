Inside Perrie Edwards’ debut solo album: “Rocket Scientist” gets a music video release

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Perrie Edwards attends The National Lottery New Year's Eve Big Bash 2024 at OVO Arena Wembley on December 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Perrie Edwards released her self-titled debut solo album, Perrie, on September 26, 2025, and has released a music video for one of its tracks, Rocket Scientist.

In the black and white themed music video, Edwards, dressed in black power blazers, pants and a sparkly bralette, shows off her pregnancy as she sings about a toxic love situation and her resolve to choose happiness.

The chorus reads:

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist/ Just to know that love shouldn't hurt like this/ I don't have to hold it in my fist/ Just to know the pain that I feel exists/ No, I don't need love like this,"

The 32-year-old singer released Forget About Us, her debut single and lead track of her debut album, in April 2024.

The track, co-written by Ed Sheeran, reached number 10 on the Official UK Singles chart. She followed up with the single Tears in June 2024.

It was later scrapped from her album after dropping out of the UK Top 100 after a week. Perrie has 16 tracks, including Sand Dancer, Cute Aggression, Rocket Scientist and Same Place Different View.

Perrie is the second Little Mix member, after Jade Thirlwall, to release a solo album.

“Getting an album out felt very untouchable for quite some time”: Perrie Edwards reveals in a Billboard interview

In an interview with Billboard published on September 24, 2025, the Little Mix member gave insights into her journey towards releasing her first solo project.

She stated that after Tears didn’t do well on the charts, it looked like she wouldn’t be able to release a solo album:

“Getting an album out felt very untouchable for quite some time. I’m glad I stuck to my guns and did what I needed to do to make it happen. I’m actually really proud, because I thought I wasn’t going to get an album at this point.”

She credited her family, therapy and her patience with giving her a shift in perspective that made her eventually put her album together.

She revealed she was in the wrong headspace when she started creating the album, as she kept thinking about how to please people.

Eventually, she had to learn to make her album on her own terms and not be influenced by external opinions.

Perrie appeared on the September 26, 2025, episode of the This Morning show where she revealed that the release of her debut album still felt surreal to her.

