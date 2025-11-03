What is Norah O’Donnell's net worth in 2025? Career earnings explored as her '60 Minutes' interview of Trump divides the internet

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House on July 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Central Texas today to meet with first responders and local elected officials involved with the recovery process from last week's flash flooding event that has claimed more than 120 lives. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Sunday evening (November 2), Donald Trump appeared on CBS News' 60 Minutes, where host Norah O'Donnell engaged the President in an interview that stretched to an hour and a half. In the interview, O'Donnell threw a diverse range of questions at Trump, ranging from ICE raids to nuclear weapons.

WOW: 60 Minutes Norah O’Donnell just called President Trump ‘Mr Trump’ on the opening intro.



That’s not how you respect a President! 😡 pic.twitter.com/osPuJs2YIL — God Bless Common Sense (@gb_commonsense) November 3, 2025

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Norah O'Donnell net worth is estimated to be $22 million. The CBS commentator earns an annual salary of $8 million from the network, where she anchors in the "Evening News," appears a subsitute host on the weekly program, "Face the Nation," and is a contributing correspondent for "60 Minutes".



As the interview continues to attract more attention, it's received both positive and negative reactions from netizens. Some X users praised Norah over standing her ground in the program:

"Whatever you think of Norah O’Donnell - cutting away to fact check the lying liar’s lies during his 60 minutes interview & referring to him as Mr. Trump - was nicely done." - commented an X user.

"Trump is a machine gun of lies. Norah O’Donnell would start to fact check him and he’d already be onto his next lie, followed by another lie. Maddening." - wrote another.

"Norah O'Donnell is doing a fine job w/Trump, but interviewing someone who only responds with dishonest nonsense has very limited value" - added a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others found her stance disrespectful and rude:

"CBS News' Norah O'Donnell calling him Mr. Trump. It’s President Trump, not Mr. Trump!!! No respect!" - tweeted a fourth X user.

"Let's be clear, Norah O'Donnell is a left wing agitator, not a journalist. The deceptive way 60 Minutes inserted one-sided "news" commentary throughout the Trump interview playback was a new low in CBS' already disgraceful brand of yellow journalism. 60 Minutes has never been anything but schlock journalism." -posted a fifth one.

"There is nothing different on 60 Minutes, tonight. Norah O’Donnell is as adversarial as ever. She is rude, snarly & makes her positions apparent. I do not see CBS getting any better, any time soon." - commented a sixth netizen.

Before CBS, Norah O'Donnell has worked at NBC for over a decade

After completing her graduation majoring in philosophy and post-graduation majoring in liberal studies, Norah O'Donnell's career kicked off at a newspaper called Roll Call, where she served as a staff writer covering Congress.

Following her writing gig, O'Donnell joined NBC, where she spent the next 12 years. Her first gig on the network was of a commentator on Today. She also became a Chief Washington Correspondent for MSNBC, and White House Correspondent for NBC News.

Over the years, Norah became one of the rotating news anchors on Weekend Today, joined MSNBC Live as a contributing anchor, and also co-hosted NYC's St. Patrick's Day Parade on WNBC.

In 2011, O'Donnell made her exit from NBC to join CBS. Three years before the switch, the news anchor had won an Emmy award for her coverage of the Election Night on NBC News in 2008. She has also been named on the list of Washington's 100 most powerful women.