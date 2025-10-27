What is Drake's net worth in 2025? Stake reportedly gifts the rapper $1M for his birthday

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake just celebrated his 39th birthday on October 24, 2025, and reportedly received a gift of $1 million from Stake. For the unversed, Stake is a Curaçaoan cryptocurrency-based online casino. A video went viral in which the rapper could be seen running towards his laptop.

Shortly after that, the camera panned on the laptop, and viewers could see the mention of the gift of a million dollars on the screen. Meanwhile, the Jimmy Cooks artist seemed quite surprised by the apparent gesture. The video has now gone viral on social media platforms, including X, with many netizens sharing the clip of the rapper being surprised by the expensive gift.

Amid the reports of receiving such a costly gift, focus has been drawn on Drake's net worth. According to reports by Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has a net worth of $400 million, and his annual salary has been listed as $70 million. According to the outlet, the Canadian rapper is considered to be one of the most commercially successful artists of modern times.

His collaboration with Stake reportedly began in the year 2022, when he signed an endorsement deal that allegedly would pay him $100 million annually. Drake, who has been a longtime supporter of this platform, is known to have hosted a number of betting sessions through livestreams.

What else was special about Drake's 39th birthday?

According to reports by Billboard, Drake has managed to extend his record with 15 diamond-certified songs. The outlet added that the rapper celebrated his birthday with 16 new RIAA certifications, including six diamond plaques. The songs with diamond certification include Nice for What, The Motto, Headlines, and Passionfruit.

The outlet further reported some other certifications that included certain albums by Drake, such as Views, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, and For All the Dogs. On Friday, Drizzy's dad, Dennis Graham, even shared a photo on Instagram that was speculated to be from Drake's recent birthday trip in the Bahamas. He further wrote,

"Happy Birthday to my baby boy, what a time to celebrate with the ones you love."

Complex Music dropped a bunch of photos on social media that appeared to be from the rapper's birthday party. He was seen surrounded by a number of people around him. More than 38K people have viewed the post, and over 1.2K liked it. Netizens flooded the internet with their reactions to the birthday party. While some wished him well on his birthday, others pointed out how a lot of fans were using his merch.

As far as Stake's apparent birthday gift to Drake is concerned, the rapper has not responded to the speculations and remarks surrounding the same. The company, too, has not specifically addressed the situation yet.

Meanwhile, fans are also excited for Drake's upcoming studio album, Iceman. As of now, no release date of the same has been confirmed. It reportedly is treated as a follow-up to Drizzy's collaborative album Some Sexy Songs 4 U, which was released in February 2025.