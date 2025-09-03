What is Charlie Sheen's net worth now? New documentary shows actor donated between $26M and $30M to charities during his "Two And A Half Men" days

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Actor Charlie Sheen attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball 2023 at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Netflix has recently acquired aka Charlie Sheen, a two-part documentary film covering the story of Two And A Half Men actor Charlie Sheen. The documentary will be released on September 10, 2025, on the streaming platform and will cover a lot from the actor's life, including his success story as well as his downfall.

Meanwhile, TMZ obtained some information about the actor who has been covered in the documentary. The news suggested Sheen as being one of the most charitable celebrities across Hollywood. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Sheen had donated a hefty sum of money to multiple charities at one point in time.

According to the sources, when the actor was working on Two And A Half Men, he was earning huge amounts of money. Charlie Sheen reportedly donated between $26 million and $30 million to several charities at the time. TMZ reported that these charities included Autism Speaks, the ones dealing with cancer research, and also projects aimed at helping the homeless.

The sources further added that the donations were made anonymously, as insisted by the actor himself. Sheen apparently specified to his team that nobody was supposed to reveal the same to the public at the time. The sources claimed that Sheen made the donations not for fame but just because he wanted to. Talking about his financial situation, his current net worth is listed as $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Exploring more about upcoming documentary on Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen was notably known for his work in the show Two And A Half Men, where he played the character Charlie Harper. He, however, had to leave the sitcom in the year 2011, after working on eight seasons. At the time, he also had a public fallout with the show creators Chuck Lorre.

As reported by People at the time, Charlie happened to call Lorre a "clown" and "a stupid, stupid man." The story from his success to the downfall: all had been covered in the upcoming documentary. Apart from Sheen, several other people associated with him had featured on the project. This includes his ex-wife Denise Richards, Heidi Fleiss, Ramon Estevez, Chris Tucker, and even his drug dealer, Marco.

The documentary has been produced and directed by Andrew Renzi. Some other producers include Charles Roven, Nick Boak, Madison Weireter, and Jesse Sisgold, to name a few. The logline for the documentary read,

"Tabloid black hole Charlie Sheen knows what’s been said about him, and he’s finally ready to confess. ‘aka Charlie Sheen’ tracks his upbringing in Malibu to his effortless rise to megastardom — and dramatic fall..."

The trailer has been released on August 13, 2025. It has already gained more than 32K views on YouTube since the drop. Meanwhile, several netizens commented under the trailer that they were all up for watching this upcoming project.

Charlie Sheen opened up about all the rumors and scandals surrounding him in the upcoming Netflix documentary. He reflected upon the wildest moments of his life and also the lessons that he had learnt.