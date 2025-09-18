Charlie Sheen calls conservative commentator Charlie Kirk assassination this generation’s JFK moment

Actor Charlie Sheen attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball 2023 at the Los Angeles Zoo (Image via Getty)

American actor Charlie Sheen recently compared the assassination of Charlie Kirk to the 1963 assassination of the 35th U.S. President, John F. Kennedy.

Sheen was present at the Joe Rogan Experience podcast when the news of Charlie Kirk’s assassination broke. For those unversed. Kirk, an American political activist, was shot dead in Utah on September 10, 2025.

Kirk was speaking at an event held at Utah Valley University in Orem when he was shot in the neck, before he collapsed.

After an intensive manhunt, authorities took 22-year-old Tyler Robinson into custody in St. George, Utah, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on September 12 in an interview with Fox and Friends.

Meanwhile, in the September 17 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sheen drew parallels between Kirk's assassination and the tragic passing of John F. Kennedy.

"I think, for this generation, that’s their JFK moment. If that’s where we’ve wound up, it cannot be where we stay. … It’s too surreal to process it, the unfairness of it. … We can’t keep having days like that moving forward."

He also explained that he was discussing the assassination of JFK moments before the news of Kirk’s murder broke.

"We’re discussing the JFK assassination earlier in that same interview … The moment happened and being with Rogan for the aftermath of it was helpful, if that makes sense?" Sheen said.

🚨NEW: Charlie Sheen tells @piersmorgan Charlie Kirk Assassination was this generation's "JFK MOMENT"🚨



"Being with Rogan for the aftermath of it was helpful."



"If that's where we've wound up, it cannot be where we stay."



"It's too surreal to process it! It's just the… pic.twitter.com/bLcnYScSsh — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 16, 2025

"I first thought about his fatherless children": Charlie Sheen on Charlie Kirk’s passing

For a grieving wife, Erika Kirk didn’t waste any time putting out this video.pic.twitter.com/APGwOhjK2i — Evan (@daviddunn177) September 13, 2025

Furthermore, in the aforementioned podcast with Piers Morgan, Morgan questioned Charlie Sheen about his thoughts on Charlie Kirk’s death, who was, according to him, executed for having “opinions someone didn’t like.”

In response, Sheen said:

"I first thought about his fatherless children, his wife instantly [made] a widow. I didn’t care about any of the politics, any of the social [and] cultural aspects, at first. I immediately thought just of the family dynamic and component, and the value of what was just ripped from all of them forever in a picosecond. It was Joe and I just trying to keep some kind of measure of … our wits and sensibilities about us, processing this."

He further expressed that Kirk never demeaned, ridiculed, or embarrassed anyone, and was simply seeking to understand others' perspectives.

Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, also addressed his passing in a recent livestream. With tears in her eyes, she began by thanking the first responders who fought to save her husband's life, along with Vice President JD Vance, his wife, Usha Vance, and President Trump and his family.

"Mr President, my husband loved you. And he knew that you loved him too," she said.

Addressing his killer, she said:

"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love. They should all know this: If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea."

According to CBS News, Tyler Robinson is charged with "aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child." He virtually appeared in his first hearing on Tuesday and is held in the Utah County Jail without bail.