What happned to Brett James? Tributes pour in as Grammy award winning songwriter dies in crash

Songwriter Brett James performs during Bob Kingsley's Acoustic Alley at CRS 2014 on February 20, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Brett James, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter who contributed to the development of modern country music and beyond, has died at the age of 57 in a plane crash just outside Franklin, North Carolina.

Thomas' loss comes after the thirty passengers of his Cirrus SR22T airplane, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Nashville, at about 3 p.m. east of Local elementary school.

No one at the elementary school was harmed from the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Plane Crash North Carolina



A small plane recently crashed in Franklin, North Carolina. Three passengers on board sadly lost their lives.



One has been identified as Grammy award winning songwriter Brett James, known for such hits as "Jesus Take The Wheel"#PlaneCrash #NC pic.twitter.com/3Ju9FVg001 — Chyno News (@ChynoNews) September 19, 2025

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame stated that James passed away and called it a shocking loss for the songwriting world.

After James's death was reported, artists and fellow writers he collaborated with over the years began sharing their sadness and reflections.

Sara Evans, who recorded quite a few of his songs, said she was “absolutely devastated at the loss of one of the best writers I’ve ever written with,” stating that she was praying for the family and friends of the departed.

Jessi Alexander, one of the co-writers who also devotedly performed many years with him, reflected on their years of performing together on her Instagram story:

"He lived large and always made me feel special. Music Row will never be the same."

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) further paid tribute to James, labeling him as a:

"trusted collaborator to country’s greatest names and a true advocate for songwriters."

A look into Brett James' career and legacy

James was born Brett James Cornelius on June 5, 1968, in Columbia, Missouri. He started his educational career in medicine, attending medical school before following his dream of pursuing music.

In the 1990's he signed with Arista Nashville's Career Records and in 1995 released a solo album.

Though his solo career had a slow initial phase, James ultimately found his passion behind the scenes as a songwriter. In 2001, he got his first No. 1 hit with Jessica Andrews’ “Who I Am.”

According to a report by the Billboard, in the subsequent 20 years, he would compose more than 800 recorded songs spanning the genres of country, pop, and rock music.

We’re mourning the loss of Brett James, co-writer of “Jesus, Take the Wheel” & “When the Sun Goes Down” and a 2-time ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year. Brett was a trusted collaborator to country’s greatest names and a true advocate for songwriters. We miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/a2ZXIkKv65 — ASCAP (@ASCAP) September 19, 2025

James’ most significant accomplishment came in 2005 with Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take The Wheel.”

It won a Grammy Award for Best Country Song as well as several other awards from the Academy of Country Music and Nashville Songwriters Association International.

Not only did the single kick start Underwood’s career, but it also cemented James’ status as one of Nashville’s leading songwriters.

James's catalog features songs that represent a major cross-section of country hits, which includes When The Sun Goes Down, Cowboy Casanova, The Man I Want To Be, Out Last Night, and Bottoms Up.

James's catalog and writing-style transcends genres, as his body of work includes cuts recorded by Bon Jovi, the Backstreet Boys and Latin pop star Paulina Rubio.

In honor of James's writing and contributions, he was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 2006 and again in 2010.

In 2020, James was provided the opportunity to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.