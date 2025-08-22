What happened to Young Dolph? Case explored as Hernandez Govan acquitted in ambush killing of rapper

Young Dolph attends 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia (Image via Getty)

Hernandez Govan, one of the men accused in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis in 2021, has been found not guilty of charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., who was more popularly known as Young Dolph, was killed when two gunmen opened fired in broad daylight at a Memphis bakery in November. According to CBS News, Dolph, a Memphis native, was in the city to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys when he entered his favorite cookie shop.

At the time, police said that two suspects in a Mercedes Benz exit the car and began firing at the rapper inside the bakery, notes Associated Press. The medical examiner’s report revealed that Dolph was shot around 20 times.

Why was Young Dolph killed in broad daylight?

A month after the killing of Young Dolph, a suspect identified as Cornelius Smith was arrested after being linked to the vehicle used in the rapper’s murder, and was indicted on a first-degree murder charge, according to The Washington Post.

Subsequently, another suspect named Justin Johnson was also caught by U.S. Marshals officials from Indiana to be charged with first-degree murder, reported the publication. Both men had previous criminal convictions.

Almost a year after Dolph’s death, Hernandez Govan was also indicted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy accused Govan of conspiring to kill Dolph and of soliciting Smith and Johnson to commit the act. As per the news outlet, prosecutors alleged that Govan began planning Dolph’s killing from June 2021.

According to Smith’s testimony shared during Govan’s trial, which began on August 18, Govan allegedly recruited him at the behest of Anthony "Big Jook" Mims, brother of record label CMG’s head, rapper Yo Gotti. Distractify reported that Dolph, who refused to collaborate with CMG to run his own label, Paper Route Empire, was targeted for a ‘diss’ track against CMG that he allegedly produced.

All about the case that acquitted Hernandez Govan for the murder of Young Dolph

Cornelius Smith testified at Hernandez Govan’s trial that he hired him and Justin Johnson to kill Young Dolph, and intended to receive $10,000 for the murder as his commission, according to CBS News.

Govan’s defense attorney Manny Arora, on the other hand, sought to discredit Smith as a witness by highlighting that during a previous testimony, he hinted that it was Big Jook who hired him, according to Associated Press.

Additionally, Arora said that Smith’s attorney received around $38,000 to $50,000 in cash from Big Jook’s lawyer after his arrest, and was unable to clarify who supplied the money.

As per Associated Press, Arora emphasized Smith’s previous comments when he said that he believed Govan was working with the FBI. Arora told the jury,

“None of you would buy a pack of gum based on the word of Cornelius Smith.”

Ultimately, the jury deliberated for about three hours and acquitted Govan for the death of Dolph, after which Govan was told he was a free man, noted Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Justin Johnson was found guilty of the murder in a trial one year ago, and was sentenced to life in prison, as per Billboard.