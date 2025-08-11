What happened to Tracy Hurtado? GoFundMe raises over $22000 as community rallies around teen mauled by dogs

Tracy Hurtado (Image via GoFundMe)

A California community is coming together to help 17-year-old Tracy Hurtado after she was viciously attacked by a pack of dogs while jogging in Newberry Springs last month.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports that on the morning of July 17, 2025, Tracy went for an early run between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m., along the 30000 block of Newberry Road when more than 10 dogs attacked her.

The attack left Tracy with gruesome injuries, with multiple bites, large lacerations, abrasions, and large areas where flesh was torn away.



⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of an animal attack.







Authorities share that a good samaritan stepped in and was able to rescue Tracy during the attack. Tracy was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where she was treated for her gruesome wounds. The reports indicate that Tracy had to have more than 500 stitches to close her wounds.

In a statement to ABC 7, Maria Azpeitia, Tracy’s mother, said:



"She was so dirty, covered in dirt, so I couldn’t recognize my daughter. I recognized her bra, that’s what I recognized... I got close to her and [she asked me] ‘Mom, am I still pretty?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, you’re beautiful.'"



After the attack, San Bernardino County Animal Control has supposedly seized 16 dogs from the area. The investigators are trying to determine whether the dogs belonged to someone in the area or whether they were a pack of wild, stray dogs from the desert. Currently, the dogs are stationed at the Barstow Humane Society while the investigation continues.

A look into the GoFundMe campaign established to aid Tracy Hurtado in recovery

In the weeks since the attack, Tracy Hurtado is out of the hospital but has a long road ahead. She still cannot walk on her own and has multiple doctor appointments and appointments for rehabilitation. Her family says she is also struggling to sleep because of nightmares and trauma.



"She was getting ready to do her senior year of high school this year. Now, because of this, she has to stay home and go to several doctor's appointments and rehab. Due to the trauma, she cannot sleep at night; she's having nightmares," the GoFundMe campaign read.





In light of increasing healthcare costs and recovery-related expenses, family friend Joan Snedeker started a GoFundMe campaign called “Support Tracy's Recovery Journey”.

The campaign was off to a quick start and raised thousands of dollars in a matter of days, and upon writing this article, it has raised more than $22,000.

On the GoFundMe page, Snedeker described Tracy Hurtado as a young woman who had been preparing for her senior year in high school before her life was interrupted. She stated that the family has been "severely burdened" by the attack, and she appreciates everything the community does to support Tracy, both in donations and prayer.