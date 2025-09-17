What happened to Nigel Barnett? Tributes pour in as New York State Police commander killed in Taconic State Parkway crash

Nigel Barnett, a NYSP sergeant, died after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Nigel Barnett, a New York State Police (NYSP) sergeant, died on Tuesday, September 16, in a single-vehicle collision.

The authorities confirmed that the 49-year-old was traveling to work on his motorcycle when the crash happened on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of East Fishkill. NYSP announced the death of Nigel Barnett on social media. The NY police body stated:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Sergeant/Station Commander Nigel Barnett, who was killed in a motorcycle crash this morning while traveling to work.”

The authorities revealed in a news release that New York State Police members, assigned to the Stormville barracks, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday at 6:31 am. Per the initial investigations, it was reported that the operator was traveling southbound and seemingly lost control.

NYSP members identified the operator as Sergeant/Station Commander Nigel Barnett. According to the official report, the Poughkeepsie resident was ejected from his Ducati motorcycle and rammed into the guardrail on the western shoulder.

New York State Police reported:

“Despite immediate life-saving measures, Sergeant Barnett was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

NYSP has confirmed that the motorcycle collision is still under investigation.

Many pay tribute to late Sergeant Nigel Barnett, following NYSP’s announcement

New York State Police honored the late sergeant/state commander, who lost his life in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning. The police body paid a tribute to Barnett, acknowledging that he served “with dedication and distinction throughout his career.” NYSP added:

“His commitment to public safety, his leadership, and his steady presence will be deeply missed by the members of our Division and the communities he served.”

The post concluded with the state police Instagram handle sending condolences to the late sergeant/station commander’s loved ones:

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Sergeant Barnett’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts as we honor his service and sacrifice.”

Many readers also remembered Nigel Barnett in the comments.

“This is upsetting. He was a friend and one of the nicest folks I've ever met. RIP brother,” @devasaurus shared his thoughts.

“May he rest in eternal peace. Thank you for your service. 💙,” @giannaroma commented.

“Praying for his family. He was a good man. 🙏🏾,” @iamoliviasonia wrote.

“Thank you for your service. May you RIP .🙏🏻prayers to the family . So tragic.💔,” @mari_mar92_ paid a tribute to the late sergeant.

A user (@bruzerjd90) penned a heartfelt note:

“God bless you and your family. You were a gentle warrior who loved your family and dedicated to service. My heart breaks for your friends and family. Prayers for you and your family god bless the NYSP.”

In a recent X post, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul also paid tribute to Sergeant Barnett. She wrote:

“Today, we mourn the heartbreaking loss of Sergeant Nigel K. Barnett of New York State Police Troop K. A 19-year veteran and Station Commander, he dedicated his life to service and sacrifice. My deepest condolences to his loved ones and colleagues.”

At the same time, Michael “Mike” Lawler, a U.S. Rep from New York’s 17th District, also sent condolences to the NYSP sergeant’s family, while tweeting:

“This morning, New York State Police lost a 19-year veteran Station Commander, Sgt. Nigel Barnett. Sgt. Barnett served with dedication and a commitment to public safety. My sincere condolences to the Barnett family and friends.”

Sergeant Barnett was a 19-year veteran of NYSP and was serving as the Station Commander at the Cortlandt Station, which comes under Zone 3 of Troop K.