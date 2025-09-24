What happened to Kelton_g in Japan? Twitch Streamer claims self defense after video of pushing man during livestream goes viral

Kelton_g (Image via X/@Callisto Roll)

A clip of Spanish-speaking Twitch streamer Kelton_g, pushing an elderly man, has escalated public outrage. The clip that went viral on September 22, 2025, shows the streamer sitting in a train livestreaming in Japan, while a seemingly upset old man gets up from his seat at the back, approaches, and attempts to touch him.

The streamer is seen pushing the man, causing him to fall into a seat in front, and then pushing him again as he gets up, with Kelton_g heard saying:

"Ay, stop, bro! Don't touch me, bro. Stop. Stop."

Kelton's actions sparked outrage online, with many calling for his arrest.

"is he still in japan? he should be arrested. there is video evidence of his violence," one user wrote.

"As someone who has gone to Japan 2 times and have enjoyed my time there while being polite and respectful to everyone after a thorough research of a handful of simple polite manners, I really stand against this youtuber and I'm really sorry for his behaviour. He should be banned," another user stated.

"They are fed up clowns like Kelton who disrespect local culture. Japan should do a Vitaly on unruly streamers - tourists," another user said.

However, the full clip of the livestream provides a wider picture of the situation. In the video, the elderly man is seen tapping the streamer on the chest and appearing to push his head while the streamer responds calmly by giving a thumbs up. Kelton's decision to continue speaking to his audience seemingly agitated the man, eventually leading to the altercation in question.

Additionally, Reddit and X users also confirmed that Kelton was speaking loudly on the train during the livestream, disturbing other passengers. According to these accounts, the elderly man asked him to stop speaking loudly, but Kelton ignored the request, which ultimately led to the altercation.

As the clip went public, many users began to side with Kelton.

"Much-needed context. The old dude was unnecessarily aggressive. The guy should not have been talking on the train, but that doesn’t give unc the right to put his hands on him multiple times, then call station staff and play the victim when he got what he deserved," one user stated.

"the old man is in the wrong. he should have just called the cops and told them the tourist was making a disturbance. by attacking him constantly he deserve to be jailed. it is 100% worst then the guy livestreaming. do this in america. attack some guy on the subway like this," another user said.

Kelton_g apologizes for his behavior

After the altercation received mixed reactions online, Kelton_g shared an apology on his now-deleted Instagram handle, claiming that both he and the old man "acted badly," and that he acted in a "defensive position."

"In Japan, people are really respectful and very good, and they are always very hospitable and calm, but unfortunately, I had to live this experience traveling on a train in Fukuoka, and we shouldn’t generalize because Japan is a 'sugoe' country!! Both the other person and I acted badly, the gentleman for being rude to me and trying to hit me 3 times in a row, and I for pushing him. I hope the context is clear and that I acted only in a defensive position and never to hurt anyone!" Kelton said.

The streamer also confirmed that he was later confronted by Japanese police, who "understood that it was the other person who started the confrontation, and I was just defending myself."

Kelton_g's Twitch account has been banned. It displays a message stating that the "channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Stay tuned for more updates.