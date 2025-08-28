What happened to Dylan Walsh? Police reveal health scare behind Nip Tuck star’s car crash

Dylan Walsh attends the premiere of "The Stepfather" at the SVA Theater on October 12, 2009 in New York City (Image via Getty)

American actor Dylan Walsh and his family were recently involved in a car accident. In a statement to People Magazine, published on August 20, a representative of Walsh confirmed the news.

"Over the weekend, Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a car accident in Rumson."

They also shared that everyone involved in the accident is safe and has since returned home.

"The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care. They would also like to extend a special thank-you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath," the statement added.

The outlet also cited reports from the Rumson Borough Police Department, which stated that during the "serious motor vehicle accident" on the evening of August 17, two utility poles were damaged, and two people were transported to Riverview Medical Center.

The 2022 Ford Explorer SUV, which had five occupants, including Walsh, who was driving, crossed into the "southbound lane while traveling northbound on East River Road around 5 p.m." According to Entertainment Weekly, the passengers were identified as Leslie Bourque-Walsh, Claire Richardson, and Dylan Walsh's children, Hud, and Amélie.

Acknowledging the incident, Dylan's wife took to her Facebook account on August 19, writing:

"Last night our family was in a pretty bad car accident. We are all ok and that is all I will share now, except please wear seatbelts and have air bags in your vehicles. We are also thankful for the 1st responders and all who helped us. It was Claire's last day."

She continued:

"The kids wanted to take her to our favorite breakfast place called Toast. We then went to the beach. We were heading home because Claire wanted to take family pictures of us in nicer clothes at sunset. She has done this since we have known her. It didn't happen unfortunately, but she got these amazing photos of Amélie and Hud at the beach in their element and we are forever grateful. Til next time Claire. We love you!"

Dylan Walsh reportedly suffered a stroke prior to crash

According to TMZ, after the incident, Dylan Walsh, who looked "very red and looked very confused" while talking to the officers, told them that he and his crew had been drinking at a bar. The outlet added that a sudden stroke while driving caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The Nip/Tuck star who agreed to provide his blood samples was reportedly issued six motor vehicle citations following the incidents, including open container of alcohol, reckless driving, expired registration, failure to keep right, unsafe lane change/failure to maintain lane, and driving on a sidewalk, per People Magazine.

"With the combination of the accident’s cause being unknown by everyone inside the vehicle, including the operator, and the operator clueless as to if he lost consciousness or not, and with children present inside the vehicle, I requested that [Walsh] provide a sample of his blood at the hospital to rule out drugs and or alcohol playing a role in this investigation. [Walsh] willingly agreed, and a sample was taken consensually," an officer noted.

The police reports also claimed that the authorities found open White Claw Hard Seltzer cans in an open cooler bag in the car. According to witnesses, before the police arrived, Leslie Bourque-Walsh was allegedly repeatedly heard yelling "get the bag out of the backseat," and was reportedly the one, along with another adult passenger, who had been drinking.

