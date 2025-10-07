What happened to Candi King’s daughter? Jay Jones' post mourning Virginia Del's child’s death sparks outrage amid text controversy

FAIRFAX, VA - JUNE 26: Jay Jones, who is running to become Virginia's attorney general in 2025, speaks to the audience during Abigail Spanberger's bus tour stop at Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center in Fairfax, Virginia on June 26, 2025. (Photo by Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A few days ago, a new controversy about Jay Jones emerged after National Review published a story about a 2022 text conversation.

During a conversation with Del Carrie Coyner, Democrat candidate for the 2025 Virginia Attorney General election, she seemingly advocated violence against Republican leader and then-House Speaker, Todd Gilbert. Jones was again under fire on Monday, October 6, after he tweeted about the death of Del Candi King’s daughter. The Democrat wrote:

“My heart is broken for my friend, Delegate Candi Mundon King, and her family. Mavis and I are praying for peace and healing for Candi, Josh, and the entire King family during this devastating time.”

According to Potomac Local News and InsideNoVa, Candis King, a Colgan High School sophomore, passed away at 15 due to sickle cell disease. Her mother, Virginia Delegate Candi King, has been well-known for co-sponsoring many bills related to the illness, according to NBC Washington. After Candis’ passing, her family issued a statement remembering her:

“Candis lived a beautiful life and had just celebrated her 15th birthday. She was a talented singer and dancer, a proud member of her high school’s Color Guard, and she had a special love for Transformers. Above all, she was deeply loved and cherished by her family.”

Many notable figures, including Jay Jones, sent their condolences after Candis’ passing. However, the Democrat’s X sparked outrage, with many calling him out for the problematic text messages attributed to him.

Jay Jones faces online outrage, as many, including Trump, call for his resignation from the campaign

You wish harm on your political opponent and their family, you should not be allowed to continue running for Attorney General.. You are a disgusting person!



You are a disgusting person! pic.twitter.com/ZpIKWB6hZR — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) October 6, 2025

After National Review reported on the Virginia Attorney General election candidate’s text exchange with Carrie Coyner, many asked him to drop out of the race. Jay Jones sent Del Candi King condolences in his recent tweet, his first after the controversy. However, the X post sparked immense backlash, with users sharing screenshots of his problematic text messages.

“You wish harm on your political opponent and their family, you should not be allowed to continue running for Attorney General.. You are a disgusting person!,” a user wrote.

“Delete your account and drop out. Now. You are a disgrace,” another user tweeted.

“You are a disgrace. Resign!!,” one user said.

“Drop out Jay Jones. Virginia deserves better than a wishful murderer,” another one posted.

According to National Review, Jay Jones spoke about a situation where his political opponents, like Todd Gilbert, died before him, and wrote:

“I will go to their funerals to piss on their graves [to]

send them out awash in something”

In the following texts, Jones presented Coyner with a hypothetical and wrote:

“Three people, two bullets

Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot

Gilbert gets two bullets to the head

Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time”

Carrie Coyner urged Jay Jones to stop and shared her disagreement with the advocacy of violence. In a statement given to National Review, Coyner remarked:

“On August 8, 2022 I had a text conversation with Jay Jones, what he said was not just disturbing but disqualifying for anyone who wants to seek public office. Jay Jones wished violence on the children of a colleague and joked about shooting Todd Gilbert. It’s disgusting and unbecoming of any public official.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post



After the controversy erupted, Donald Trump also called out Jay Jones and described his jokes as "sick and demented."

After the controversy erupted, Donald Trump also called out Jay Jones and described his jokes as “sick and demented.” He wrote in a Truth Social post:

“Abigail Spanberger, who is running for Governor, is weak and ineffective, and refuses to acknowledge what this Lunatic has done. Even Democrats are saying it is ‘RESIGNATION FROM CAMPAIGN’ TERRITORY. Democrat Jay Jones should drop out of the Race, IMMEDIATELY.”

He endorsed the Republican candidate and the incumbent Virginia Attorney General, Jason Miyares. Trump added:

“the People of Virginia must continue to have a GREAT Attorney General in Jason Miyares who, by the way, has my Complete and Total Endorsement — JASON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

After the controversy surfaced, Jay Jones also spoke to WRIC ABC 8News and shared his remorse and regret for what happened and the text he sent. He asserted:

“That language has no place in our discourse and I’m so remorseful for what happened.”

Jones said that he reached out to Todd Gilbert and his family to extend his apologies, taking responsibility for his words and labeling his actions as “unacceptable.” Jay Jones also reiterated that he is apologetic for the text messages.