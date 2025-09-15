What did John Oliver say about Nate Bargatze? Comedian's Emmy speech censored twice as he took a dig at the event's charity bid

Los Angeles, CA - January 15: John Oliver wins an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Scripted Variety Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Comedian John Oliver's acceptance speech at the Emmys that took place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, had gained massive attention. For the unversed, the speech was censored twice after it began targeting the award show host Nate Bargatze. The frequent beeps confused netizens, making them wonder what Oliver actually said in his speech.

According to reports by outlets like Times Now News and comingsoon.net, Oliver targeted Nate and said,

"“F*ck you Nate Bargatze, that is a lot of money for you. You can add a f*ck to the swear jar as well."

While fans couldn't understand what Oliver said, many began speculating. One user tweeted,

"So who's gonna tell me what John Oliver said for them to cut his speech off of live tv because I need to know thanks guys please help #Emmys #Emmys2025."

The beginning of the speech by John Oliver sounded quite regular and normal, with him thanking his family, the staff, and HBO. He said,

"Thanks to HBO, especially thanks to Casey [Bloys] and Elana [Loewenthal], thank you to our staff especially."

As of now, it cannot be confirmed as to what prompted Oliver to use the profane-laced language for Nate Bargatze. As far as his award was concerned, Oliver won the Emmy under the category "Outstanding Scripted Variety Series."

Nate Bargatze revealed that he was planning to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

As previously mentioned, it is unclear as to why John Oliver made the remarks against Nate Bargatze. However, it had been reported that there was a possibility of a link between the incident and Nate Batgatze's decision to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

According to reports by Entertainment Weekly, Nate Bargatze appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week. There, he teased about a donation he was set to make to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Nate revealed that he was about to donate an amount of $100,000 to the non-profit organization.

This, however, was not the exact amount of the donation. Nate revealed that he was going to add $1K for every second that people, giving acceptance speeches at the Emmys, kept it under their allotted 45-second time. He said,

"Everybody gets 45 seconds to do all the thank-yous. So what I came up with is I'm going to donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club… That's what the show's starting at. When everybody uses their 45 seconds, if someone goes over, we take away $1,000 a second every time they go over."

According to the outlet, he shared this information with the audience and guests during the award show night as well. While some of the celebrities, like John Oliver and Seth Rogen, appeared stressed on the stage attempting not to cross 45 seconds, others offered to donate their own money for the extra time that they took. Meanwhile, some just continued to take their own time finishing their speech.

Seth's speech was 39 seconds long, which meant Nate added $6K to the existing $100K amount. Finally, while signing off, Nate Bargatze revealed that he was going to pay $250K to the organization and an additional $100K would be donated by CBS.