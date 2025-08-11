"No need for that guy to wear a mask": John Oliver takes a shot at Dean Cain for claims of joining ICE

John Oliver Jokes About Dean Cain’s ICE Plans as Former Superman Actor Responds

On Sunday, August 10, 2025, comedian John Oliver discussed Dean Cain’s recent declaration about joining U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also called ICE. Oliver brought this up in an episode of Last Week Tonight that focused on immigration and deportation policies tied to former President Donald Trump.

Oliver joked about Cain’s choice, implying that his fame would mean he could skip wearing a mask in public. Cain responded soon after through social media, accusing Oliver of using a joke that had already been popular online.

“You know, there’s an old saying in Hollywood: ‘If all you can get is Dean Cain, you are f*cked,’” John Oliver said. “Now, I’m not saying that ICE isn’t finding people. I’m just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of The Dog Who Saved Christmas, The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation, The Dog Who Saved the Holidays, The Dog Who Saved Halloween, The Dog Who Saved Easter and The Dog Who Saved Summer, maybe you are in trouble.”

He added,

"Although, on the plus side, no need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognizing him are f*cking zero.”

Dean Cain’s law enforcement path and immigration views draw spotlight in 2025

Dean Cain joined law enforcement in 2018 by taking an oath as a reserve police officer in Idaho. Later, in 2022, he became a reserve deputy sheriff in Virginia after being sworn in again. On August 7, 2025, Cain appeared on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime and announced plans to “be sworn in as an ICE agent A.S.A.P.” He explained the U.S. immigration system as “broken” and said the move followed Trump’s campaign promises.

Cain often speaks about immigration. He said earlier this summer that while America welcomes immigrants, it must follow rules to prevent stress on society.

In 2025, Cain spoke out against James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie, calling it too progressive. Gunn replied during an interview with The Times and talked about Superman’s roots as an immigrant story. He said it reflects values like kindness and inclusion that are central to America’s beginnings.

Dean Cain trades jabs with John Oliver over ICE plans

Oliver’s segment on August 10 included broader advice for those approached by ICE agents. Referring to legal experts, he suggested using phrases like “Am I free to leave?” and “I want to speak to a lawyer.” He pointed out that individuals also have the right to stay silent.

Trump’s revived deportation pledges got most of the attention, but Cain’s involvement added a pop-culture twist to the conversation. As an actor linked to Superman from his role in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman between 1993 and 1997, his connection became the setting for John Oliver’s jokes.

Cain’s response later that evening underscored the ongoing public exchange, as both entertainment and political audiences took note of the remarks. He wrote on X:

"He stole that mask joke from the internet -- and he also laughed hysterically when Trump said he was going to run for President. Case closed. 🤣 (and those movies were sweet, by the way!)"

Since Cain’s official ICE swearing-in hasn’t happened yet, the topic keeps grabbing interest from supporters and critics alike.