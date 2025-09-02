What Are the Details Behind Gérard Depardieu's Upcoming Rape Trial?

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Actor Gerard Depardieu attends the "Valley Of Love" Photocall during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2015 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Veteran French actor Gérard Depardieu has been ordered to stand trial following a judge's decision in an ongoing case involving allegations of rape and sexual assault. A complaint was filed by actress Charlotte Arnould, who claims the events occurred in the summer of 2018 at Depardieu's Paris residence.

Back then, Arnould was 22 years old and was seeking career advice from Depardieu, a long-time friend of her family. She alleges that Depardieu raped her twice, accusations he has always said are not true. Depardieu, known around the world for his work in Green Card and Cyrano de Bergerac, was 69 at the time of the alleged assaults.

The legal trouble started in 2018 when actress Charlotte Arnould first brought a claim, and then pushed for criminal charges in 2020. She said Depardieu attacked her twice at his home in Paris.

Depardieu has always denied the claims and attempted to have the case dismissed, but his appeal failed, clearing the path for formal charges. A judge in Paris has now decided that the famed actor must face trial, adding to the mounting scrutiny he faces amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Depardieu to face trial after earlier legal troubles

France's most well-known film star is now set to face trial on rape and sexual assault charges. This is marking a pivotal moment as the country's film industry confronts its own #MeToo reckoning. The court case comes after earlier legal troubles for Gérard Depardieu, who once got an 18-month suspended sentence after two women accused him of misconduct while they were making The Green Shutters in 2021.

The new case, brought by actress Arnould, will be heard in a French criminal court, where a guilty outcome could mean at least five years in jail. Arnould shared her feelings online, calling the decision both too much and a long-needed relief after what she named "seven years of horror and hell."