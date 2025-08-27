Was Orange Shark discovered in Costa Rica? Viral photo triggers astounded reactions online

An orange shark was discovered off Costa Rica's coast in August 2024 [Representational Image] (Image via Sam Mellish / In Pictures via Getty Images Images)

Multiple pictures of an orange shark recently went viral on social media, leaving many intrigued. Popular X account, Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) shared two photos of the rare marine animal and wrote:

“Rare bright orange shark discovered in Costa Rica”

The viral photos were clicked in August 2024 and originate from a Facebook account run by Parismina Domus Dei, a Barra del Parismina-based hospitality and tour service. The local tour company posted about catching an orange-colored nurse shark, an extremely rare discovery off Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast.

An article in the Marine Biodiversity journal (published by Springer Nature) further confirmed that the case is from August 2024. Researchers reportedly photographed the striking sea creature before releasing it back. Furthermore, the report asserts it is the first-ever documented sighting of an xanthic nurse shark.

Per the Marine Biodiversity journal, the orange shark was discovered near Tortuguero National Park in Costa Rica during a sport fishing trip. The report further revealed that the marine animal with xanthism was caught at a depth of 37 meters and at a temperature of 31.2 °C. Furthermore, the nurse shark was approximately two meters long.

For those unaware, Merriam-Webster defines xanthism as the coloring of the skin or pelt of a creature primarily due to yellow pigments. The same genetic condition also caused the yellowish-orange color in the viral nurse shark. The Marine Biodiversity report also noted:

“This unique finding suggests that xanthism does not hinder survival in this species.”

Thus, the orange shark is not a new species but a nurse shark (Ginglymostoma cirratum) with color variation.

Internet reacts to the viral pictures of the orange shark found in Costa Rica

Rare bright orange shark discovered in Costa Rica pic.twitter.com/DhRocec3oN — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 26, 2025

After a year-old discovery and a recent report, the photos of the unique sea animal garnered the attention of many social media users. Many reacted after @AMAZlNGNATURE reposted the orange shark pictures recently.

“It must be a Tennessee Volunteer fan. 😀,” @JasonPretzel wrote, highlighting the university’s official color.

“Everything is more colorful in Costa Rica,” @Cyclstt1 mentioned the scenic Central American country.

“Really thought that was a massive goldfish at first 😅,” @Rachel_Roo34 wrote.

“His mom was a gold fish his dad was a shark? 🤔,” @keebs82 quipped.

A user (@elvhari) joked:

“and what we gonna name the rare bright orange shark? I vote tangerine shark”

Another user (@tjs683) remarked:

“Buddy has been eating too many underwater carrots…”

Someone (@JUPANDJUICE) called the orange shark:

“BITCOIN SHARK”

Another one (@hisunburst) said:

“Goldfish cousin 🦈”

For those unaware, the orange shark discovery was one-of-a-kind, but nurse sharks are commonly found in Costa Rica’s coastal marine parks, per the New York Post.