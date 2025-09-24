Was Katie Hopkins arrested? Rumors erupt online after Glenn Beck British comedian video goes viral

Katie Hopkins was reportedly interrogated by police in the UK in August (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The rumors of Katie Hopkins being arrested erupted on social media recently after a clip of her interview with Blaze Media CEO, Glenn Beck, went viral.

Many on the internet seemingly misinterpreted the video, in which the English media personality recounted an incident from August. Some X users quickly propagated the claim that Hopkins was arrested in the UK, while also criticizing the country’s government for the same.

However, Katie Hopkins has not been arrested in the UK. Based on her recent social media activity and interview with Glenn Beck, the former Daily Mail columnist is in the US. After the release of the clip of her conversation with Blaze Media, Katie Hopkins posted a photo of herself on a beach, with a message that read:

“‘Fire me. Deport me. Arrest me. Imprison me. But you will not stop me. The corrupt British Police can kiss my tattooed a**’ Katie Hopkins”

It was a month ago and she wasn't arrested, you cannot show support for proscribed groups in the street, but don't let facts get in the way of a good grift. — H.C. Hughes (@bsd_junkie) September 24, 2025

Hopkins revealed in a video statement that she was interrogated, and not arrested, by the police in the UK on August 5. The right-wing political commentator’s clip was shown for the first time during her recent chat with Glenn Beck.

Katie Hopkins was allegedly interrogated in August after she offended someone with an epilepsy joke

On Tuesday, Glenn Beck posted a video featuring Katie Hopkins across his social media accounts. The Blaze Media CEO started by asserting:

“They’re rounding up comedians. Katie… She was pulled into the police headquarters, like FBI style. But she walks out after being told, ‘You’re never to talk about this or you will go to jail.’”

Glenn Beck mentioned a never-before-seen video statement of Hopkins, in which she recounted her police interview. Beck claimed that the English media personality fears being arrested if the video gets released. He added:

“She wanted it released on American media, because the Americans might pay attention to it, because she’s going back to England and she said, ‘I may be arrested on my way back in.’”

The video statement of Katie Hopkins plays after Beck concludes by remarking that it might “put her into jail in the next couple of days.” In the clip shot on August 5 outside Exeter Police Station, Hopkins says:

“I have attended this interview under protest as I was threatened with arrest, If I did not attend. I consider this interview and the police investigation to be an unlawful interference with my right to freedom of expression.”

She mentioned her comedy pub night, Katie's Arms. Hopkins claimed she goes live for 30 minutes at 8 pm on Fridays. She continued:

“My audience choose to join me on my Instagram channel live. If anyone was offended, that is their choice. I do not republish or upload this content. It is ridiculous that my comedic speech is subject to a criminal investigation and as such my presence here is ridiculous.”

After the clip concluded, the conversation between Katie Hopkins and Glenn Beck resumed, with the former saying that no one had ever seen her video before. She talked about making jokes about epilepsy that might have offended someone:

“I went to be interviewed under caution by the British Police for my comedy pub night, Katie’s arms, where I made a joke at my own expense, actually about my epilepsy, that is perceived to have caused offense.”

Hopkins recounted being warned by a police officer against releasing the recording of her statement. Katie asserted:

“The officer stopped the recording, which is highly irregular and told me if I discuss this that will be seen as prejudicial to my case. So, after she stopped the recording she then Effectively threatened me that I was not to speak about being interviewed under caution.”

She referenced her case to criticize the government in the UK, while claiming she is not wrong.

For those unaware, Katie Hopkins has struggled with epilepsy for years. In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, she recounted being hospitalized 26 times within nine months. She said:

“When I have a fit at night, my arms come out. They dislocate. So I have to go into hospital to have them relocated. That's happened 26 times in the last nine months.”

Hopkins has also been known for her controversial remarks, leading to her permanent suspension on Twitter in 2020. After her account was reinstated, the right-wing commentator returned to the platform in November 2023. She thanked Elon Musk for bringing her handle back on X.