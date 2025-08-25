Was Cade Klubnik in an accident? Viral injury rumor debunked amid online concern

The claims of Cade Klubnik's accident and injury are fake (Image via Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Cade Klubnik was recently rumored to be injured following an accident that sparked concern among social media users.

According to PFSN, the story originated from a post on Tigernet.com published by a user named JacobyMoore. They claimed in the now-viral post:

“My brother is a first responder near the University and, well about 30 mins ago now, someone Tboned a car at an intersection and my brother just told me that it is Kade Klubnik inside the car that got Tboned and he couldnt move his arm and shoulder well when they got there.”

Despite the outrageous claims, the original poster, who claims to be a 57-year-old die-hard Clemson Tigers fan, got Cade Klubnik’s name wrong. Furthermore, the football player’s mother, Kim, quashed the accident and injury rumors. She revealed that Cade was not involved in an accident.

There's a rumor going around tonight that Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was injured in a car accident.



That is categorically false, per his mom, Kim.



Don't believe everything you see on message boards and on Twitter, y'all. Baseless rumors are cruel. https://t.co/o2Cj0CXxPN — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 25, 2025

CBS Sports’ correspondent, Chris Hummer, reached out to Kim Klubnik after the fake story spread across different platforms. She told Hummer via a text message:

“Thankfully, it is fake news. Cade is fine!”

Sharing her concerns about the virality of the fake news, Kim Klubnik further told CBS Sports:

“My heart has not stopped racing since someone shared the story with me. How can someone be so cruel?”

Chris Hummer later tweeted about the fabricated story to shut down the rumors. He wrote:

“There's a rumor going around tonight that Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was injured in a car accident.That is categorically false, per his mom, Kim. Don't believe everything you see on message boards and on Twitter, y'all. Baseless rumors are cruel.”

Netizens condemn the fake injury and accident rumors about Cade Klubnik

This is a weird thing to even put into the universe. Smh. — Fearlessleadr7 (@F22pilot) August 25, 2025

After the fake story on the TigerNet.com message board post went viral, many shared their concern about the rumored injury to the Clemson Tigers quarterback. However, after Cade Klubnik’s mother debunked the rumors, many internet users called out others for spreading fabricated narratives on social media.

“This is a weird thing to even put into the universe. Smh,” a user expressed their disappointment.

“Stop spreading false information, seriously not okay,” another user commented.

“Tigernet is wild already but posting false stuff like this is gross,” someone added.

“A hoax and a disgusting one at that,” another one wrote.

A user also made fun of the spelling mistake that the original poster made:

“Thank god it wasn’t Cade. Prayers up for Kade though.”

Cade Klubnik’s indignant mother also shared her disbelief about the propagation of the rumor during her conversation with CBS Sports, as she asked:

“How can it be OK to spread rumors like this?”

With rumors being debunked, Cade Klubnik is expected to be a part of Clemson and LSU’s season-opener at Death Valley on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 7:30 PM ET.