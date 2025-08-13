Was Brad Pitt the latest target in LA’s celebrity burglary spree?

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Los Angeles cops have connected an alleged June break-in at Brad Pitt’s residence to a broader series of celebrity home burglaries across Southern California. According to enforcement sources cited by ABC News, four individuals suspected of being part of an organized burglary ring are now behind bars. Investigators believe this circle is behind many break-ins.

Brad Pitt's home in Los Angeles was allegedly broken into while he was out promoting his new film, F1, on June 25, around 10:30 pm. This follows a line of recent high-profile burglaries affecting stars like Nicole Kidman, Austin Butler, and former FC player Olivier Giroud. Cops have said the thieves are using high-tech ways, such as Wi-Fi jammers to mess up security systems, and keeping an eye on celebrity movements through online posts.

They have also said that gangs are exploiting the lighter legal consequences faced by under-18 participants. The police have not said what was stolen or named the owner of the house, but multiple sources have identified the property as Pitt's.

Four teens arrested in string of celebrity home burglaries

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed the arrest of four people already. According to the police, three masked intruders climbed a fence, broke a glass window with a tool, went inside, and stole valuable things before they ran away. In McDonnell's words:

"Three masked suspects scaled a perimeter fence, approached the glass window and used [a] tool to shatter that window. They entered the residence, removed property, and then fled."

After watching and following them, the cops caught four young people, aged 16 to 18, recovering numerous stolen items too. The cops have said that this group is either documented members or associates of a criminal street gang.

