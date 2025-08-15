Viewbots' service boasts getting streaming monetized on Twitch in mere months amid growing 'fake viewership'

The application app of the video portal Twitch (Image via Getty)

Viewbots, a service that provides tools for increasing streaming visibility on Twitch, claimed recently in a press release that its customers have been successful in monetizing their live streams on Twitch within a remarkably short period.

Viewbots, in its press release on MarketersMEDIA Newsroom, claimed that its customers are able to achieve partnership status on Twitch within a period of three months. Streamers who achieve partnership status on Twitch can monetise their streams. As per Twitch, streamers with partnership status get a share of subscription revenues.

As per the press release on MarketersMEDIA Newsroom, new streamers face a range of challenges before they are able to gain traction on Twitch. It takes a year on average for new streamers to reach a point of popularity from where they can start earning money through their streams. The press statement also quoted Steven Smith, who, as a representative for the company, put forward the vision with which products and services at Viewbots are built. As per the press release, he said,

“We created Viewbots to level the playing field for streamers who consistently put in the effort but struggle to be seen, our goal is to help streamers achieve real growth, community interaction, and long-term audience building.”

Viewbots, in its press statement on MarketersMEDIA Newsroom, also claimed that the majority of Twitch streamers are unable to get traction, as only the top 2% streamers on Twitch gain the benefits of algorithm-based exposure.

Viewbots claims that its services enhance the discoverability of new streamers. According to Viewbots, its tools enhance the streamers’ visibility by significantly improving the engagement patterns through increased audience interactivity.

The company highlights engagement as an important tool through which discoverability can be measurably improved within the Twitch algorithm’s patterns.

Will Viewbots be able to traverse Twitch’s policy on viewbotting?

According to a report by Dexerto, certain services provided by botting programs on Twitch have led to streamers being banned by the platform. As per Dexerto, Viewbots does indeed provide services like followbots and chatbots. However, such services are not considered a fair practice within the Twitch community.

Viewbotting, the practice of artificially inflating viewership of streams, has caught the attention of Twitch CEO Dan Clancy. Clancy recently acknowledged the malpractice of viewbotting, which plagues the platform. According to a report by Dexerto, Clancy, during his appearance on Noah Kara’s podcast, shared,

“That is a constant battle, absolutely. Because there are third parties that do it, and especially when you get to ads, they try to viewbot for ads, they viewbot for all sorts of things…Most of the viewbotting and most of the fraud is not on a big streamer, it's on a small streamer, but thousands of them. Because if they can create a thousand bogus accounts and then they create viewbots, then, you know, they can create bogus revenue.”

As per Dexerto, creator Trainwreck has claimed that streamers pay thousands of dollars just to be able to use artificial bots. Twitch regularly detects practices like automatic machine-generated custom messages, a practice used by streamers to increase their interactivity. According to Dexerto, streamers who are found to use such means have previously been banned by Twitch.