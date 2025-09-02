“They should be called fourth harmony”: Fans react as Camila Cabello shows support for Fifth Harmony's Jonas Brothers concert reunion

Fifth Harmony attend 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Iconic girl group Fifth Harmony recently performed at the Jonas Brothers concert on Sunday, August 31, in Dallas, Texas. The group, consisting of Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, took the stage for the first time in seven years to perform their 2015 hit song Worth It before transitioning into Work From Home (2016).

Notably absent was singer Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016 to pursue her solo career. However, she showed her support by commenting four heart emojis on a post from the girl group's official Instagram handle. In the post captioned "Where were you on August 31, 2025? Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back," the four can be seen performing to Worth It.

However, fans questioned the Señorita singer's absence from the show, with one writing:

"They should be called Fourth Harmony."

They should be called Fourth Harmony. — Boss Global Radio™ (@BossGlobalRadio) September 1, 2025

"Bro where has she been tho gang?" another user remarked.

Bro where has she been tho gang? — Kabir (@RealBatmane) September 1, 2025

"am i the only harmonizer that misses her being in the group?" another user commented.

Others reacted to Camila's response to Fifth Harmony's performance.

"Camila has always been the bigger person even to those who least deserve it. She is one of the most supportive, generous and gracious artists in that industry. I hope one day she gets back the same love and energy she is giving out," one user said.

"So heartwarming! 💖 Camila’s support really shows the bond they’ll always share — Fifth Harmony forever!" another user remarked.

"Camila showing love is called growth. Fortunately she isn’t stuck forever in the 2016 drama," another user commented.

"we all know damn well that this reunion means nothing without her," another user said.

Meanwhile, fans also wished for the group's comeback.

"the fifth Harmony deserves all the love they can get. am happy people are warming up to them again. let them ride the hype and give us an album," one user wrote.

"WE NEED ALL 5," another X user said.

Camila's absence from the Fifth Harmony reunion was likely due to her performing in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday evening.

"I had such a passion that turned into writing" - Camila Cabello reflects on leaving Fifth Harmony

In the March 6, 2025, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Havana singer explained that at one point, she began distancing herself from the group's vision as her passion for writing and performing her own music was growing.

"I can remember waking up on tour, and going to my hotel room at like 7 a.m. and going to my garage band and like writing songs, cause I didn't want to do it while everybody was there, and I had such a passion that turned into writing. And at first I was like, 'Oh, maybe I wanna write for other people.' But then it turned into like, 'No, actually I want to sing these songs by myself,'" she said.

Camila added:

"I started distancing myself from the group vision, and it felt like you know they were still really passionate and into that, and so, I was just like, 'I'm not happy here anymore, it doesn't feel aligned."

Following Camila's departure from Fifth Harmony, the group officially disbanded in March 2018, announcing an indefinite hiatus as the members chose to pursue their "solo endeavors." Their last official concert was at Hard Rock Live on May 11, 2018.