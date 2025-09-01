Why did Camila Cabello leave Fifth Harmony? Drama timeline explored as fans left disappointed over singer’s absence from the group’s reunion

A timeline of Fifth Harmony’s journey (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

At the Jonas Brothers’ Texas tour stop on Sunday night, fans were treated to an unexpected moment as Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui reunited on stage for the first time since Fifth Harmony announced their “indefinite hiatus” in 2018.

🚨 Fifth Harmony officially reunite as a quartet at the Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/O23K2w9xSX — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 1, 2025

Earlier that day, the group’s official X account sparked speculation by posting the hashtag “#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree.” Alongside the tease, new merchandise was unveiled, and their social media bio was updated with the phrase, “Where were you on August 31, 2025?”

The four members of Fifth Harmony (Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui) performed without Camila Cabello. They achieved significant commercial success until Cabello left in late 2016, changing the group's path.

Cabello exited a Fifth Harmony show in St. Louis before it ended in September 2016. She later said anxiety made her leave during the performance. This event suggested growing problems behind closed doors.

A timeline of Fifth Harmony’s journey from Camila Cabello’s departure to recent developments

In November 2015, Cabello fueled solo rumors by releasing “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Shawn Mendes, tweeting that there was “not enough time… to explain yourself to people who already think they know your intentions.”

After Cabello's exit, Fifth Harmony tweeted on December 18, 2016, that she had chosen to leave the group. They wrote:

“After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well. … That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us - Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui for our fans. We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors.”

The statement showed that Cabello's management had communicated their stance to the band and as a result they decided to separate.

In interviews, Cabello expressed that she no longer wished to pursue the same artistic direction and wanted to embark on a solo career. Upon her departure, she relinquished her rights to the group's name, enabling Fifth Harmony to continue using the same name.

In August 2017, Normani, Lauren, Ally, and Dinah chose not to respond to questions about Cabello on Dan Wootton's Bizarre Life podcast, instead steering the discussion towards their new music.

In the same month, at the MTV Video Music Awards, they began their set by unveiling and discarding a hooded figure that represented Cabello - an act that, as per an interview with The New York Times, Cabello claimed had upset her.

After she left the group, Cabello began her solo career. She collaborated with other musicians and then released her debut single, "Crying in the Club," in 2017.

In August 2018, Cabello shared with Access Hollywood that she had reached a positive state in her relationships with her former bandmates, hinting at a reduction in previous conflicts.

In April 2022, she revisited the subject in her song “Psychofreak” from the album Familia, connecting her exit from the group to her battles with anxiety. Speaking with Reuters that same month, she added that while they were not especially close, there had been mutual support through private messages.

Fifth Harmony kept going with four members. They dropped their third album, named after the group, in August 2017. This record had hits like "Down" with Gucci Mane and "He Like That." It landed at number four on the Billboard 200.

In March 2018, Fifth Harmony announced an indefinite hiatus, allowing members to focus on solo projects. Since then, activity on the band’s official social media accounts had ceased until August 31, 2025, when the group’s verified X account posted “#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree.” The cryptic message - it's first in seven years - quickly sparked excitement and confusion among fans, with many speculating about a possible reunion.