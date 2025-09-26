"They don't need help!": The Amazing Race fans criticize Taylor and Kyland for giving the Express Pass to Jag and Jas

Jag and Jas Baines (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

The Amazing Race season 38 premiered on September 25, 2025, featuring a cast of former Big Brother houseguests, each paired with a loved one.

Among the duos were brothers Jag and Jas Bains from Omak, WA. Jag appeared in season 25 of Big Brother, making history as the first Sikh man to ever participate in the CBS reality show.

Jag was evicted in week four of the contest, after his initial alliance fell apart. However, he was saved and brought back into the show by his number one ally, Matt Klotz. He ultimately became the winner of season 25.

Similar to Big Brother, Jag received a special reward in the first episode of The Amazing Race.

Kyland and Taylor gave him and his brother an Express Pass after they earned one for themselves, and host Phil Keoghan announced they had a second one to share with a team of their choice.

Kyland and Taylor explained that they chose Jag and Jas to make some new allies. However, their decision to choose them over former castmates left many unsettled.

The Amazing Race fans on X were disappointed with Kyland and Taylor’s decision, saying Jag and Jas did not need the Pass, recalling Jag’s gameplay in Big Brother 25, where he won the show after setting the record of 10 competition wins in a single season.

“THEY GAVE IT TO JAG AND JAS? They don’t need help!” a netizen commented.

The Amazing Race fans disapproved of Jag and Jas getting the advantage, convinced they were stronger contestants than the rest.

“Taylor and Kyland are DUMBBBB for helping out Jas and Jag like this man isn’t a comp beast wtf,” a fan wrote.

“Jag's annoying a** getting the express pass, imagine how tired we are,” another one commented.

“giving it to Jag and Jas ? lol,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of the CBS show expressed a similar sentiment.

“See this is why you don’t just f**king GIVE jag an express pass,” a person wrote.

“they could have at least given it to a comp beast who didn't win ? Tucker and Eric were right there... lol Taylor I can't defend u on that,” another netizen commented.

“Jag sure lucks out with these twists,” one fan posted.

How did Jag and Jas fare in episode 1 of The Amazing Race season 38?

The first clue guided the contestants to head to an ice rink where they had to push each other on sleds and knock down bowling pins.

The winners of the challenge would receive two Express Passes: one for themselves and another to give, whereas the losers would be challenged with a Hazard at any given point in the leg.

Kyland and Taylor finished first, earning the advantage for themselves and giving another one to Jag and Jas.

Soon after, the teams headed to the Port of Velondam, where they delivered cheese in a traditional Dutch way. Jag and Jas finished first and rushed to secure their next clue.

The next stop was a Roadblock, where teams had to find and pick nine flowers in a giant greenhouse.

They also had to pay close attention to the color and petal structure to create an arrangement that matched the prototype.

Jag and Jas were neck-to-neck with Tucker and Eric at the Roadblock, but outperformed them in the foot race to the Pit Stop. Thus, Jag and Jas finished the first leg in first place.

Tucker and Eric finished in second place, while Izzy and Paige finished in third place.

Stay tuned for more updates.