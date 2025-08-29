"THEY BOTH ATE DOWN" - Fans react to Colman Domingo starring in a drag getup in Sabrina Carpenter's "Tears" music video

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter has just released her new album Man's Best Friend and actor Colman Domingo featured in the music video for one of the songs from the project. Tears was the second single from this album to be released. In the music video, Sabrina found herself in the middle of nowhere post a car crash.

The singer was shown to have further come across a house there. This is where fans spotted Domingo starring in a drag getup. He could be seen joining Sabrina as she enters a new room in the house and meets a new character.

While the music video received some very positive reviews from her fans on YouTube, what caught more attention was Domingo's appearance. Many netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their take on the same. One user tweeted,

"THEY BOTH ATE DOWN……….."

Many other netizens had the same take, where they seemed impressed with the way Domingo starred in the music video. One user commented,

"Colman absolutely killed it in this video. His range as an actor continues to blow me away."

"Thus mv was truly iconic," wrote a netizen.

Some other popular reactions found on the social media platforms are:

"Colman is such a great actor. Good combo," wrote a fan.

"BEST SABRINA MUSIC VIDEO EVER," declared another one.

Everything to know about Sabrina Carpenter's Tears music video as well as the latest album

Colman Domingo's appearance in the Tears music video has clearly surprised many fans. As of now, the music video has already crossed 5 million views since it was uploaded about a day ago. At one point during the first verse, Sabrina Carpenter sings,

"A little initiative can go a very long, long way/ Baby, just do the dishes, I’ll give you what you want..."

In the video, Colman was dressed up in a cropped pinstripe suit and also had red lipstick on. Sabrina's recently released album has 12 tracks, with ten of them with explicit labeling. Talking about the album, Sabrina told Gayle King,

"The album is not for any pearl clutchers. But I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves."

Prior to the album's release, only one single, named Manchild, was dropped and according to Variety, it became the singer's first no. 1 debut on the songs chart in the US. According to reports by The Rolling Stone, at a Spotify release party, Sabrina stated that the inspiration behind the creative process of the project was "all about sort of embracing spontaneity, all about embracing impulses." She additionally stated,

"Knowing that if I didn’t make this album and have it represent the chapter of my life that it represents, that it would have never been this album."

The other songs from Man's Best Friend are: My Man on Willpower, We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night, Sugar Talking, Nobody's Son, Never Getting Laid, When Did You Get Hot?, Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry, Go Go Juice, House Tour, and Goodbye.