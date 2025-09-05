The White Lotus Season 4 eyes France as its next luxury murder destination: Reports

The White Lotus merchandise via @thewhitelotus

HBO’s The White Lotus, an Emmy-winning anthology series that ingeniously combines dark comedy, social critique, and shocking revelations, has been in the hearts and minds of its fans as they await a fourth season. Created by Mike White, the show captures the nuance of class dynamics and buffet of privilege through the chaotic ambitions of a wealthy clientele and hard-working resort staff, set in paradise- Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand.

Now, rumors are increasing that France could be the next setting for the addictive drama, as some sources told Deadline that a high-end French hotel (perhaps a Four Seasons) was being explored as a potential filming location. HBO has not yet publicly committed to a setting; however, the intersection of White's chaos and France's opulence has made the potential exciting.

The White Lotus prides itself on lavish backdrops that stand as reflections of its characters’ excess, and France's combination of glamor and history seems like a perfect match. Rumored to be at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera, the Four Seasons property located near Cannes is perfect for lampooning Hollywood elites. Even the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris could save the show from a beach aesthetic and make it more worldly.

Mike White's penchant for surprising locations - Thailand's jungles in Season 3 were nothing if not surprising -facilitates speculation of a Riviera murder or Parisian intrigue. HBO's Francesca Orsi told Variety that Season 4's location would "surprise and delight," but there has not been any official confirmation about France yet.

Why France fits The White Lotus vibe

The show’s plot formula - vacationers unravelling amid luxury, with murder as the climax - suits France’s dualities of elegance and tension. The glitzy excesses of the Riviera reflect Season 1's indulgences of Maui, while the intrinsic urban pulse of Paris could mimic Sicily's claustrophobic intensity.

France's historically rich social divides present White with an abundance of satire, as evidenced through his indictments of colonialism in Thailand. After winning 15 Emmys through its first two seasons (with 23 nominations for Season 3), The White Lotus continues to be irresistible, and in France, it can only be more enticing to viewers globally.

Every season of The White Lotus introduces a new ensemble of flawed characters, from privileged guests to disgruntled staff members, who fall into a web of deadly schemes. Previous cast members such as Carrie Coon, Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, and the cast of Season 3 with Jason Isaacs, had raised the bar high for the program. The members of the new season remains a mystery as of yet.

However, it’s a given that France’s fixation with social class makes sense to amplify the series' themes related to wealth and power, where plots centred on rivalries in the art world and betrayals of aristocratic class members would be interesting.

Where to watch The White Lotus

Fans can now stream Seasons 1 and 3 of The White Lotus on HBO Max and keep an eye out for Season 4, which is expected to premiere in late 2026 or early 2027.

