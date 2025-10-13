‘The crowd must have been hypnotized fr’: Fans react as Billie Eilish stuns with “Your Power” on night 3 of her Miami concert

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage)

Billie Eilish began the final US leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour on October 9, 2025, with three shows in Miami, Florida. Clips from her October 12, 2025, performance at the Kaseya centre in Florida show the artist singing and strumming her guitar as she performs Your Power the third single from her second studio album, Happier Than Ever.

The song explains the power dynamic in an abusive relationship. It also describes how abusive relationships affect people.

The first verse reads:

"She said you were a hero/ You played the part/ But you ruined her in a year/ Don't act like it was hard/ And you swear you didn't know (Didn't know)/ No wonder why you didn't ask/ She was sleepin' in your clothes (In your clothes)/ But now she's got to get to class,"

While fans have theorised that the song might be about an ex-boyfriend of hers, the singer, during an interview with Esquire, confirmed that the song isn’t about a specific person:

“I would like people to listen to me. And not just try to figure out who I’m talking about, because it’s not about that. It’s really not at all about one person."

Fans react to viral video of Billie Eilish performing her hit track Your Power at Miami concert

@PopBase shared a clip from the Grammy winner’s performance of Your Power at her Miami concert, and an X user tweeted in response:

“She performs this like it's a lullaby and a sermon at the same time, the crowd must've been hypnotised fr."

Other X users praised Eilish for her stage presence and singing talent:

“The way Billie commands a crowd with pure calmness is still unmatched. No dancers, no chaos, just her voice cutting through every noise like it owns the night. You can feel the silence when she sings Your Power - that kind of control isn't something you learn, it's something,” a fan stated.

“Billie is so so talented... Love your vocals too,” another gushed.

“Her voice is so beautiful,” an X user added.

Other netizens noted the singer’s ability to entertain the crowd with her voice alone:

“One of the few superstars that can perform without dancers, other musicians, just her and her magic,” an X user expressed.

“She sings it so softly, yet it hits like a thunderstorm,” another praised.

Eilish has ended the Miami leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour. Her next stop is the Kia Centre in Orlando, Fla., on October 14, 2025.