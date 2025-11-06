"There's no backstory": SZA addresses rumored Nicki Minaj feud in new interview

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: SZA performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

SZA finally addressed the whirling speculation surrounding a continuing feud with Nicki Minaj. In a recent interview with GQ, the Grammy‑winning singer set the record straight, quelling months of chatter about any supposed tension between the two. Her remarks land as the conversation around collaborations and the interplay of hip‑hop and R&B reaches a fever pitch.

In the aforementioned interview, SZA opened up about the brief clash with Nicki Minaj that took place earlier this year, noting that there's never been any personal history or real connection between them and that the whole episode seemed to appear without any real cause. SZA said:

"I don't know her. We have no connection to each other. There's no backstory. Like, there was no through line narrative. It was just like, 'Roc Nation'.... I don't know where it came from. That's not even my place to correct a narrative that I don't got sh*t to do with. It was a little strange. It was very like, 'Why?’ But also, you know, 'I guess.' "

The tension flared when Nicki Minaj launched a string of social‑media rants dismissing SZA's artistry questioning any comparisons of their careers and even claiming that neither she nor Beyoncé were fans of SZA's writing contributions to their 2014 collaboration Feeling Myself. The feud left fans bewildered, even prompting Cardi B to toss a remark into the chatter.

Instead of joining the back‑and‑forth, SZA opted for a cooler, more measured route, defusing the tension by posting a screenshot that revealed Minaj had once reached out about a potential collaboration. In hindsight, SZA admits she might have handled a situation differently in earlier days but the wisdom gained over time has taught her to favor peace over conflict.

With her birthday on the horizon, she's gradually pivoting toward growth, staying healthy, looking after her family and shaping what she hopes will become her most compelling album yet. She said:

"I'm a grown-up for real, I'm trying to biohack my health and get my cortisol levels in check and make the best album I've ever made, see my grandma before she get out of here type shit. Keep my parents' health in check, and tap in and see all my friends fulfilled. Like, how can we build together as women? What's our life plan when we're moving forward? Real N**ga Sh*t, Not like, 'Oh, I'm about to crash out.' It's more like, 'No, it's time for life to be built. TM."

This chapter feels grounded and reflective of a life steered by balance, purpose and the willingness to shed negativity.

