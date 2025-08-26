Syko Stu is now conscious and has "some recollection" of being attacked by Raja Jackson, says wrestler's brother

Syko Stu had regained consciousness, (Photo via Facebook/SykoStu)

An update regarding pro wrestler Syko Stu, who recently was attacked by Raja Jackson during a fight, on Saturday, August 23, has been shared by Stu's brother on Facebook. Stu's brother Andrew Smith took to Facebook on Monday, August 25, 2025, and revealed that that he has gained consciousness and has "some recollection" of the events.

The update by Andrew further read,

"Thank you for the outpouring of support. Stuart is conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack. Thank you everyone for reaching out, it’s been difficult to get back to everyone individually."

Andrew further wrote,

"We will be setting up something for anyone wishing to donate. I will update with a link when possible. He’s currently resting and says, 'Thank you for the love and support'."

In another Facebook post, Andrew opened up about the wrestler's health condition and stated that the road to recovery would be difficult. He further added that despite the injuries to the head, Stu was able to talk again. Andrew further added that they have received an overwhelming number of wishes from people praying for Syko Stu's better health.

Andrew Smith also revealed that Stu's wife Contessa had launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the wrestler. Talking about Stu, Andrew said that while wrestling has been a huge part of Stu's life, he was also a "regular guy" outside the ring. The post further read,

"He loves wrestling, his wrestling family, and all his fans and supporters. Wrestling has been a huge part of his life and he lives to put on a performance. He’s also just a regular guy with a life and family outside the ring."

Andrew went about thanking everyone for their wishes and support during the difficult time.

Everything to know about Syko Stu

Syko Stu, aka Stuart Smith, is a wrestler who had once served in the US military. According to reports by The Hindustan Times, Stu was in the US Army before he enlisted himself in wrestling back in the year 2009. Stu had been quite vocal about struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after returning from his service.

Knokx Pro reportedly shared a clip suggesting it was wrestling that helped the wrestler get used to the regular life amid his mental health struggles. Former WWE star Rusev also confirmed in a tweet that Smith has been a US Army veteran. According to the outlet, Stu had previously credited wrestling crowds for making him calm and less anxious.

The recent incident has shocked many including netizens as well as well-known personalities from the wrestling community. Raja Jackson's father Rampage Jackson has also reacted to the incident and confirmed that he did not condone the actions by his son. Knokx Pro Wrestling said in a statement,

"What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr Smith."

Knokx Pro Wrestling further stated that in the 17 years of its operation, such an incident has never happened. Meanwhile, Syko Stu is on his way to recovery now.