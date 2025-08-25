Syko Stu's health condition was revealed as a family issue in an official statement.

Following a vicious in-ring attack, Syko Stu’s family reveals his health condition as stable but critical and warns fans about unofficial GoFundMe links.

It was a shocking moment when a video surfaced showing Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith) being attacked during a wrestling match. The crowd saw more than a stunt: Raja Jackson, son of former UFC champ Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, slammed Syko Stu to the mat and kept punching his head, even after he seemed knocked out. In the hours that followed, worry and rumors spread fast. Then, on Sunday, Syko’s brother Andrew posted on Facebook to clear things up.

He told fans Stuart is “stable but in critical care,” and said the family is fully focused on his recovery. He also warned everyone that if they see GoFundMe pages asking for money, they are not connected to the family. This was the first real news since the incident. With that update, people stopped guessing and instead started sending love, prayers, and well-wishes to Syko Stu as he fights to get better.

Family confirms Syko Stu’s health condition through official statement

Syko Stu’s brother, Andrew, used Facebook to tell everyone where things stand. He said Stu is currently stable but still in critical care and the family’s full attention is on helping him heal. On top of that, Andrew warned people to ignore any fundraising pages claiming to be for Stu.

“We currently do not have a GoFundMe set up, and any links posted are not affiliated with us,” he wrote.

We also heard from Douglas Malo, one of Syko Stu’s fellow wrestlers, who jumped in to stop the attack. He said that Stu has regained consciousness and was talking but suffered broken facial bones and lost “a lot of teeth,” and he described horrifying scenes, saying Stu was "choking on his own blood and teeth”.

KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, where all this happened, put out a tough statement too. They admitted a routine spot went horribly wrong and called Raja Jackson’s actions “selfish” and “irresponsible.” They said they never should have let it happen in their 17-year history and apologized to everyone involved.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (Raja’s dad) spoke out too, saying he didn’t support his son’s actions and that Raja had recently suffered a concussion, which should’ve ruled him out from taking part. He confirmed that Syko Stu is “awake and stable,” and apologized on behalf of his son and the Kick streaming platform for what unfolded.

LAPD is now looking into the attack as well. The wrestling world and fans everywhere are waiting, hoping, and sending strength to Stu and his family.