Is Syko Stu a U.S. army veteran? Career explored as wrestler reportedly suffers broken facial bones and loses teeth following Raja Jackson’s attack

Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, ended up in the hospital after a fight turned violent at a KnokX Pro Wrestling show in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 23.

Smith, a U.S. Army veteran, has previously shared his experiences coping with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He turned to wrestling as a way to handle his mental health and find balance while transitioning back to civilian life.

The "Knox Experience" show connected to WWE ID, took a surprising turn when Raja Jackson, the son of ex-UFC champ Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, jumped into the match without warning. What was initially planned as a scripted interaction escalated when Jackson reportedly slammed Smith to the mat and struck him multiple times while he was unconscious. The sequence of events was livestreamed on Jackson's social media account.

After the attack, they rushed Smith to the hospital. He suffered serious injuries like broken bones in his face and lost teeth. Wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp shared on social media that Smith got quick medical attention and was stabilized. KnokX Pro Wrestling released a statement saying the event strayed from the planned performance. They called it a "selfish irresponsible act of violence" and explained that this kind of behavior does not align with the promotion's values.

Reports suggest the fight started due to a misunderstanding in the match. Smith smashed a drink on Jackson's head, thinking he was engaging with a different wrestler while staying in character. The wrestlers later addressed the situation in a video, apologizing to each other and clarifying their intentions.

Syko Stu's journey from military service to the wrestling ring

Former WWE star Rusev, also known as Miro, confirmed on X that Syko Stu is a U.S. Army veteran. Smith began wrestling in 2017, just six months after returning from active military service. He grew into a recognized name in independent wrestling at KnokX Pro Wrestling in California.

Throughout his career, he talked about how the wrestling ring offers a structured space to focus his energy and process his life experiences. Smith reportedly trained under WWE icon Rikishi and has developed a persona that has resonated within the wrestling community.

Regarding the attack, law enforcement and the company involved have not shared more details about any investigations happening now. At the same time, fans and peers in wrestling have kept an eye on Syko Stu's recovery. The event has started bigger conversations about keeping performers safe and maintaining good behavior in the independent wrestling scene.