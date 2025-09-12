Stephen King apologizes for politically charged tweet about Charlie Kirk after his death, amid backlash

What do the netizens say?
The moment the news hit, X was full of reactions from users, lighting up a wave of online discussion. Users quickly shared their thoughts and opinions, turning the post into a trending topic across the platform.
Here are some fans' reactions:
"They should still sue him for millions, even after his public apology. You're not allowed to incite great violence and then say 'sorry' and walk away scott-free," a user commented.
"You're too famous to be this damn flounce. This man died on TV, you could have taken the time to verify his words before attacking them but you was so ready to hate that you couldn't wait. You are everything wrong with America. Also, I grew up loving your work as a child, now that I am a man I realize that you are far more horrific than anything you've ever written," another user commented.
"He said he was wrong and he apologized… Maybe he learned his lesson…," a netizen commented.
"Forming an opinion of someone based only on what the people in your own bubble say is a bad idea. Hope you realized that," another netizen commented.
"Do the right thing and reach out to the family and offer your condolences," a user expressed.
"I'd recommend thinking about your tweets before sending them in the future, Stephen," a user wrote.
