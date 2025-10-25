Carrie: Everything to know about the TV series as Mike Flanagan wraps up filming

Carrie White, drenched in blood, stares ahead against a stark black background. (Image via Netflix)

Mike Flanagan has wrapped principal photography on Carrie, the eight-episode Prime Video reimagining of Stephen King’s 1974 novel. Filming ran in Vancouver through mid-October 2025, with stage work at The Bridge Studios and location shoots across the city. Summer H. Howell leads as Carrie White, joined by Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White, and a young ensemble that includes Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Arthur Conti, Josie Totah, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard.

Mike Flanagan has positioned the series as a contemporary retelling that holds onto the core idea of a teenager under pressure from home, school, and community while shifting emphasis toward how that pressure operates now. The show is in post-production, and listings point to a 2026 launch on Prime Video. Director Axelle Carolyn completed an episode during the shoot and publicly praised the script.

Mike Flanagan’s Carrie is set up at Prime Video as an eight-episode limited series now in post-production. The current expectation is a 2026 premiere, with the exact date to be announced by the streamer closer to launch. The platform, episode count, and release window give a concrete frame for how readers can plan coverage and anticipation cycles.

Story-wise, Mike Flanagan is not mounting a beat-for-beat replay of the book or prior films. The spine remains a shy teen, a devout parent, escalating bullying, and the emergence of powers. The point of view and scope expand to examine a community under modern social pressures rather than centering on spectacle. That premise sets audience expectations for character-driven horror and social context rather than a pure powers narrative.

Production wrapped in Vancouver on October 17, 2025, after a June 16 start, with soundstage work at The Bridge Studios and on-location exteriors in the region. Post-production is underway. These dates confirm the status behind the “wraps up filming” headline and explain why marketing will likely ramp as delivery nears. As per the Variety report dated June 5, 2025, Mike Flanagan stated,

“We’re not retelling the story as it’s been told, and we’re not making a show about telekinesis. It’s in there, but that’s not what it’s about.”

"There’s a version of it where Carrie White carries a tragic superhero origin story that goes horribly wrong. I feel like they’ve done that....What happens in a world where the internet has created an environment of perceived anonymity?"

A production side perspective helps illustrate the on-set tone. As per the GamesRadar+ report dated September 25, 2025, director Axelle Carolyn remarked,

“Eternally grateful to Mike Flanagan for trusting with me with another fantastic script –and what a joy to get to play in the world of Stephen King!”

From the studio side, include the commissioning rationale. As per The Wrap report dated April 10, 2025, Amazon MGM Studios head of TV, Vernon Sanders, said,

“ ‘Carrie’ is an iconic story that has withstood the test of time with continued cultural relevance….With Mike Flanagan at the helm and the accomplished team assembled including executive producer Trevor Macy this provocative series is sure to captivate our global customers.”

Cast and characters of Mike Flanagan’s Carrie

Mike Flanagan’s lead is Summer H. Howell as Carrie White, with Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White and Siena Agudong as Sue Snell. The ensemble includes Joel Oulette as Tommy Ross, Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen, and Arthur Conti as Billy Nolan, with Josie Totah, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard in key roles.

Recurring and guest players connected to the production include Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Katee Sackhoff, Rahul Kohli, Crystal Balint, Delainey Hayles, Tim Bagley, Tahmoh Penikett, and others. Keep this block as a living list for updates as official role sheets are released.

