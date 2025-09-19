Stefon Diggs reportedly seen leaving hospital with baby carrier in May amid Cardi B pregnancy news

Stefon Diggs seen with baby carrier amid Cardi B pregnancy news (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been at the center of considerable attention in recent months, as both personal and professional developments have placed them in the public eye. The Grammy-winning rapper and the New England Patriots wide receiver confirmed their relationship in June 2025, marking the beginning of a series of widely covered public appearances. Since then, news of an upcoming addition to their family has further highlighted their partnership.

The pair first made waves when they were spotted at Madison Square Garden watching a New York Knicks–Boston Celtics playoff game. This sighting came after photos showed Diggs outside a New York hospital in May holding a baby car seat. The timing of these two events got people talking before the couple came out and said they were together.

Cardi B confirms pregnancy with Stefon Diggs amid ongoing speculation

In September, Cardi B shared that she's having a baby with Diggs. In a chat on CBS Mornings, she mentioned feeling tough and backed up while juggling her work duties and being pregnant. She pointed out that the baby's coming before her scheduled tour in early 2026, making sure she can start practicing after the birth.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B revealed. “I’m excited; I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby."

“Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers,” she continued.

Reporters asked Diggs about the pregnancy, and he gave a cautious answer. He didn’t share much about his personal life but admitted he knew people were curious. He made these remarks while focusing on the Patriots’ upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, highlighting his commitment to the NFL season despite ongoing questions about his private life.

Stefon Diggs was asked about having a baby with Cardi B 👶



"Baby rumors true?"



"I won't talk too much about my personal life but I heard about it."



(Via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/IOzGXP3kjx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2025

The news of the pregnancy comes at a tricky time for Diggs. Earlier this year, court papers revealed he asked to confirm the paternity of a child born in April 2025 to model Aileen Lopera, who goes by the name Lord Gisselle. The result of that request isn’t clear yet, but it has added more attention to his personal situation.

Together, Cardi B and Diggs have become a frequent subject across entertainment, sports, and lifestyle reporting. Their relationship, which began publicly in mid-2025, continues to evolve under considerable media attention.