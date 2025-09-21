“He’s after all my future earnings”: SSSniperwolf reveals ex-husband took half her assets during divorce and is now suing for more

SSSniperwolf Faces Ongoing Legal Dispute With Ex-Husband Over YouTube Channel and Earnings (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for YouTube Beauty)

Alia Shelesh, widely recognized online as SSSniperwolf, is in the midst of an extended legal battle with her former husband, Evan “Sausage” Young.

The dispute, which has been unfolding for the past three years, centers on claims over the ownership, earnings, and management of her highly successful YouTube channel.

Shelesh, whose channel has grown to over 35 million followers since its inception in 2013, spoke about her struggles during a live chat with Kai Cenat.

She said Young wants more money from her, even though he got half of what she owned when they split up.

“He’s suing me for the lot,” she said. “He’s got half already, but he’s after all my future earnings anyway.”

SSSniperwolf reveals to Kai Cenat that her ex-husband is suing her for everything she owns, including taking her social media accounts, after already taking half of her assets in their divorce pic.twitter.com/vQnhDwqtYe — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 21, 2025

Shelesh claims this new lawsuit isn't just about what she has now, but also targets what she'll make in the future and her ongoing work. Legal papers show that Young has filed several claims against Shelesh.

These include breach of duty, breach of contract, and conversion. His argument is built on the assertion that the SSSniperwolf channel was created and maintained as a joint venture.

SSSniperwolf’s ex-husband claims major role in channel creation and early gaming videos

Young says he played a significant role in managing the YouTube channel. He claims he wrote scripts, edited videos, and helped with overall production.

Meanwhile, he says Shelesh appeared on camera. Because of this, Young argues that the channel should be seen as owned intellectual property, giving him a claim to its earnings and brand worth.

He insists that an informal deal between them, going back to when the channel started in 2013, called for an even split of ad money.

The court papers also bring up old arguments about where SSSniperwolf's early gaming videos came from. In the past, viewers have questioned some of her first Call of Duty gameplay uploads.

The lawsuit hints that Young recorded parts of the gameplay, while Shelesh did the talking over it. If proven true, this claim might shake up the story of how she first became popular in the gaming world.

The legal conflict has been ongoing since the couple’s separation in 2022. Young asserts that following the breakup, Shelesh restricted his access to accounts and revenue streams that were previously shared.

In addition, the complaint accuses her of independently running side agreements and business activities outside of their partnership framework.

While the case remains active, no resolution has yet been reached.

Proceedings are expected to continue into next year, marking the fourth year of the dispute.