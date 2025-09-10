Singer D4vd seen giving away Labubus to fans at his concert hours after a decomposed body was discovered in a Tesla registered to him

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Singer D4vd made it to the headlines recently after a clip of him at his concert went viral. In the footage, the artist could be seen giving away Labubus to his fans in the middle of the show. This reportedly happened hours after a decomposed body of a female was allegedly found in a Tesla, registered to the artist.

For the unversed, the singer was in the middle of his Withered World Tour before the horrifying discovery was made. According to reports by Newsweek, D4vd decided to continue with the tour even after the incident. The video has been shared on social media platforms like X multiple times.

Kurrco also posted the same on their official X handle and it received more than 2 million views as well as over 8K likes. As of now, the singer has not issued any statement surrounding the video or the discovery in the vehicle. The comment section was filled with mixed reactions.

While some netizens thought that the singer showcased normal behavior, since he gave what the public had paid for, others believed that there could be something else going on. One netizen supported the singer and claimed that he was cooperating with the officials. The user wrote on X,

"I mean he givin the people what they paid for 😭 d4vd isn't a suspect and is said to be fully cooperating with police. he doin what he sposed to do rn."

Exploring more about the discovery made in the car registered to D4vd

On Monday, September 8, authorities were called to an impound lot on N. Mansfield Ave, with complaints of foul odor. NBC News stated that, according to law enforcement officials, the odor was seemingly coming from a vehicle. LAPD told Newsweek that "possible human remains" were found in the car registered to D4vd.

The police department further stated that they were looking into the matter and that the investigation was ongoing. According to reports by Rolling Stone, the body belonged to a woman and it was in an advanced stage of decomposition. The same was confirmed in a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

As of now, the law enforcement officials could not determine the race and age of the woman. They, however, stated that the woman had been there for a prolonged period, for at least five days. NBC News reported that D4vd has been made aware of the situation and has been cooperating with the authorities as well.

D4vd is a popular singer with more than 33 million followers on Spotify. Some of his notable songs include Here With Me and Romantic Homicide. According to Newsweek, these songs had more than a billion streams on the music streaming platform. His debut album, titled Withered, was dropped in April of this year.

The singer was in Minneapolis for a show, following the incident that he was made aware of. As of now, no additional details about the discovery could be found. No information about the victim could be determined as well.