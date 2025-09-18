"Second hand embarrassment": Love Is Blind: France fans react to Cynthia wanting to reconnect with Jonathan post breakup

Cynthia from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France released 3 new episodes (episodes 5-7) on September 17, 2025.

The segment showcased the couples navigating everyday challenges and testing their physical and emotional compatibility.

However, for one pair, the journey proved to be detrimental.

Cynthia and Jonathan broke up in episode 6 after having a heated argument over communication issues.

While Jonathan accused Cynthia of being domineering and aggressive during conversations, barring him from expressing himself, Cynthia blamed him for not understanding her point of view.

One thing led to another, and the couple decided to go their separate ways.

Jonathan stated before the cameras that he never wanted to see her again, but for Cynthia, the breakup was a shock. So, she said she needed time to recover from it.

In episode 7, titled The Queen Mother, all the couples as well as the pod squad members reunited for a party. It was there that Cynthia confessed that she wanted to rekindle her relationship with Jonathan, convinced he was not the type of man to give up on.

She further admitted that she had been “uncompromising” with Jonathan. So, she wanted to reunite with him to see if they could make things work.

Love Is Blind: France fans on X were surprised by Cynthia’s decision to reconnect with Jonathan. According to them, Cynthia was better off without him.

“Second hand embarrassment for Cynthia. Wanting Jonathan back,” a netizen commented.

Love Is Blind: France viewers disapproved of Cynthia’s choice, wondering why she wanted him back.

“Cynthia needs therapy, because WHAT! Yes Jonathan is insecure about his height facing her, I get it but he is right she talks to him like he is a little boy and now she’s basically begging for him back babyyyyyyy STOP IT NOW,” a fan wrote.

“Cynthia is extremely toxic, domineering and mean. She needs help. Because what????” an X user reacted.

“Cynthia wanting Jonathan back is weird. All they do is argue way too toxic!! I hope they don’t get back together because it won’t last,” another one posted.

Other Love Is Blind: France fans expressed a similar sentiment. Some even called out Cynthia’s behavior, saying Jonathan’s hesitation to reunite was justified.

“Ong why does Cynthia want this man back, Euuww girl, he literally hates you,” a person wrote.

“If Cynthia goes back to talking to that insecure man, she’s not a serious person,” one user commented.

“Not saying he didn't make any mistakes but she was unnecessarily hostile towards him at times and not willing to back down or hear him out. He didn't feel safe or comfortable with her and that's totally fair for him to not want that,” a fan mentioned.

Love Is Blind: France: Jonathan hesitates to jump back into a relationship with Cynthia

While speaking to the cameras, Cynthia admitted that she had been thinking about Jonathan “a lot” since their breakup. It made her realize how “uncompromising” she had been with him.

“I’d like for us to try again because he’s not the kind of man you give up,” she added.

After arriving at the party, she asked him for a private chat, during which she told him that she was happy to see him again.

Jonathan stated that he was “very hurt” by Cynthia’s behavior and, more so, by being called “insecure.”

Cynthia responded, reminding the Love Is Blind: France cast member that he also hurt her by misjudging her and not allowing her the time to explain herself.

That said, she confessed she regretted how things turned out, adding that she thought “very highly” of him. Cynthia then revealed that she often put her engagement ring back on.

When Cynthia started to flirt with him, Jonathan stated that he would need time to process things.

While speaking to the cameras, he expressed that although it was nice to see Cynthia again, he could not forget everything that happened between them on their honeymoon.

As a result, Jonathan hesitated to rekindle feelings and sought time to process everything.

Stay tuned for more updates.