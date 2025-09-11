“I am numb”: Savannah Chrisley reveals she was supposed to join Charlie Kirk on his ‘American Comeback Tour’ amid fatal shooting

Savannah Chrisley Reflects on Friendship With Charlie Kirk After His Death (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Savannah Chrisley has spoken publicly following the death of political commentator Charlie Kirk, revealing she was set to join him on his campus speaking tour before the fatal shooting that claimed his life. Kirk, who started the conservative student group Turning Point USA, died on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was 31.

The appearance marked the launch of his American Comeback Tour, which had been scheduled to visit universities across the United States throughout September and October. Savannah Chrisley, 28, shared her thoughts in a TikTok video that same night.

“Today’s been a tough day,” Chrisley said. “The past two and a half years of my life have been some of the hardest years I’ve ever had to endure, but in those two and a half years, I’ve met so many people great people and lifelong friends, and one of those people that brought me into their world was Charlie Kirk.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star said Kirk had become a close friend and ally over the past two and a half years. He supported her efforts to speak up for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who got pardons earlier this year. She said losing him hurt, mentioning she had planned to stand by Kirk at upcoming events.

“I was supposed to be sitting next to Charlie every weekend in October,” Chrisley said in the video, asking viewers to keep Kirk’s family in their thoughts. She extended condolences to his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two young children, describing Erika as someone she admired for her kindness and strength.

In her caption, Chrisley elaborated on her grief, writing that Kirk had brought her into the Turning Point community and changed her life.

“I am numb. I can’t believe I’m even writing these words. Charlie Kirk changed my life…he brought me into the Turning Point family this past year, and I was supposed to be standing next to him at every college this October. Instead, I sit here with a broken heart, devastated beyond words,” she wrote.

Kirk’s death leads to cancellation of American Comeback Tour stops

Turning Point USA announced Kirk’s death in a statement, calling it a big loss for the group and its followers.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we, the Turning Point USA leadership team, write to notify you that early this afternoon, Charlie went to his eternal reward with Jesus Christ in Heaven,” the statement said.

Kirk had been set to speak at Colorado State University on September 18. The tour included more stops in Montana, North Dakota, Indiana, Louisiana, and Mississippi in October. The American Comeback Tour aimed to connect with students across the country and share conservative ideas.

Savannah Chrisley wrapped up her video by asking people to pray for Kirk’s family. She shared her gratitude for their friendship and the chances he gave her.