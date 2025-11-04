YouTube couple Riss & Quan respond to backlash over their baby’s name 'Secure' following viral criticism

Riss & Quan Address Backlash Over Their Baby’s Name ‘Secure’ and Reflect on Married Life (Image via Instagram / @rissa__quan)

YouTube couple Rissa G. and Shaquan Roberts, known online as Riss & Quan, addressed the buzz around their newborn’s name, “Secure.” With more than 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube, the influencers opened up to TMZ about the mixed online reactions and explained why they chose to stick with the unique name for their baby boy.

According to TMZ, they expressed their surprise at the backlash that followed their announcement of the name. They thought fans would love the name. They said it symbolizes strength and the "security" in their relationship. The couple also noted that the negativity has eased over time, as many new parents are now opting for creative baby names.

Rissa and Quan said the name holds a deep personal meaning for them and reflects the strong foundation they’ve built over time. Rissa also mentioned she likes seeing how unique names are gaining popularity and urged parents to choose names that feel right to them, ignoring what critics might think.

Riss and Quan’s journey from college romance to a fairytale wedding

Riss and Quan got married on October 23 at Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Their family and friends surrounded them on this special day.

"It was an unforgettable night filled with love, laughter and cherished memories," Rissa told PEOPLE.

The two crossed paths during their time at the University of Albany. Rissa said they had strong chemistry from the start, but they decided to take things slow. They spent time dating before becoming a couple. She explained that their close friendship provided a strong foundation and allowed their connection to grow in ways they hadn’t expected.

Quan asked Rissa to marry him during a special night in Dubai in May 2022.

“He whisked me away on a surprise date night, playfully blindfolding me and leading me to a breathtaking scene adorned with roses and enchanting decorations,” Rissa said. “As the glittering city lights of Dubai illuminated the backdrop, he dropped to one knee and asked me to be his forever. It was a moment straight from a fairytale, one we will cherish for a lifetime.”

The couple launched their shared YouTube channel in 2018, while they were still in college. They used it to show parts of their relationship and big moments in their lives. Over time, they’ve had three kids: Shine, who’s three, Saviour, who’s two and Secure, who is four months old.