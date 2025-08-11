How much is Paramount worth in 2025? Details explored as company signs $7.7 billion US broadcast deal with UFC

Paramount Signs $7.7 Billion Exclusive US Broadcast Deal With UFC

Paramount has signed a $7.7 billion deal to become the only U.S. broadcaster for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Starting in 2026, this seven-year agreement stands as the biggest deal since David Ellison took over as chair and chief executive after Skydance purchased the company.

The deal is worth $1.1 billion on average, with higher payouts later in the term, letting Paramount stream 13 major UFC numbered events and 30 Fight Nights every year on Paramount+. Some fights will also air on CBS.

By August 8, 2025, Paramount Global’s market capitalization was $7.44 billion, making it the 2,478th most valuable company worldwide.

New deal will help reorganize Paramount into three key areas: studios, direct-to-consumer services, and TV media

Under the new deal, UFC’s traditional US pay-per-view setup will stop. Instead, Paramount+ subscribers can watch premium fights without paying extra. Paramount can also create original shows about UFC if the mixed martial arts organization approves.

Ellison described the UFC as a year-round sports property that complements Paramount’s existing rights portfolio.

“The UFC really is a unicorn sports asset that is year round, which is really critical to our overall sports strategy,” Ellison said in an interview with the Financial Times. “When you look at the incredible portfolio of sports that Paramount has with the NFL, Uefa, Masters and March Madness, there really was a lull in the summer, and now with the UFC, we really do have a very strong year-long sports offering on both Paramount plus and CBS.”

Ellison mentioned that UFC has around 100 million fans in the US. He pointed out that its audience has grown 25% since 2019. He also highlighted how removing the double paywall on ESPN+ could make it easier for more people to watch.

Ari Emanuel, who serves as the executive chair and CEO of TKO Group Holdings (UFC's parent company), shared that Paramount secured the rights after a tough competition. Mark Shapiro, TKO's president and COO, explained that one reason Paramount stood out was Ellison’s attention to using technology in sports broadcasting to enhance how audiences experience it.

The UFC holds about 43 live events every year and produces over 350 hours of live programming. Its broadcasts reach more than 210 countries and territories, featuring approximately 600 fighters representing 75 nations.

The new deal fits into Ellison’s larger vision to reorganize Paramount into three key areas: studios, direct-to-consumer services, and TV media. This restructuring aims to streamline its operations. Other changes include combining platforms like Paramount+ and Pluto TV into one tech system and using AI and virtual production tools to deliver content.

Ellison, whose father is Oracle founder Larry Ellison, has teamed up with Gerry Cardinale from RedBird Capital Partners. Together, they are aiming to reduce expenses by about $2 billion.

TKO Group Holdings secured another big media rights deal with the UFC. Earlier, on August 6, its World Wrestling Entertainment division signed a five-year deal worth $1.6 billion with Disney’s ESPN. That agreement will start in 2026.