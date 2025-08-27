Oscar winner Alex Gibney to work on a Luigi Mangione documentary for Hulu

Luigi Mangione (Image via Getty)

A documentary on Luigi Mangione is in the works under Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and will be streamed on Hulu. Previously known for tackling subjects such as Enron, Scientology, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Gibney has been working on the Mangione project without a title for the last six months, reported Deadline on August 26, 2025.

Luigi Mangione made headlines in December 2024 for allegedly shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, on a sidewalk in midtown Manhattan. The project has now been taken over by Hulu, and filming is currently underway. It is expected to dive beyond sensational headlines and examine “how the spectacle of violence can obscure deeper truths” through Gibney’s incisive lens.

The documentary is being produced by Anonymous Content and Gibney's Jigsaw Productions, with Gibney serving as executive producer in addition to being the director. Producers Trevor Davidoski and John Jordan are joined by executive producers Razan Ghalayini and Richard Perell for Jigsaw, and Jessica Grimshaw and David Levine for Anonymous Content.

This project is Gibney's most recent partnership with Hulu; he has previously co-created and directed the pilot for The Looming Tower on the network. Speaking on their partnership, Gibney shared (via Deadline):

“Following our collaboration on Looming Tower, I am delighted to join forces with Hulu to tell this powerful and important story. In the tradition of previous Jigsaw investigations, I think that people who think they know the story will be surprised and moved by the details hiding behind the headlines.”

Who is Luigi Mangione?

Luigi Nicholas Mangione, born on May 6, 1998, in Towson, Maryland, is an American suspect accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. He is a University of Pennsylvania graduate with a background in computer science and is the valedictorian of his Baltimore prep school.

On December 4, 2024, Mangione allegedly used a 3D-printed ghost gun with a silencer to stalk and shoot Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk close to the New York Hilton Midtown. The crime seemed to be a planned attack aimed at starting a public debate about the healthcare industry, with bullet casings marked with the words "delay," "deny," and "depose."

On December 9, 2024, following a five-day manhunt, Mangione was taken into custody by police at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He was caught when a staff member recognized him from photos that had been made public. Authorities found the 3D-printed weapon and silencer, forged identification documents, and the identical fictitious license he had used to check in at a Manhattan hostel prior to the shooting.

He was then charged federally with murder, interstate stalking that resulted in death, and employing a silencer in a violent felony, all of which carry the death penalty or life in prison. In Brooklyn, Mangione is presently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits state and federal proceedings.

