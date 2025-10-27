Nick Sortor thanks Charlie Kirk for bringing Trump and Elon Musk together after the president calls the Tesla owner a "nice" and "capable" guy

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has signed an executive order against ticket scalping and reforming the live entertainment ticket industry. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Monday, October 27, Nick Sortor posted a short clip from a brief interview with President Trump while he was on his way to Japan. In the video, reporters asked Trump about his relationship with Elon Musk, to which he said:

"I think it's good. I mean, you saw that during Charlie's beautiful tribute... I like Elon, I've always liked Elon... Look, he's a nice guy. He's a very capable guy. He had a bad spell. He had a bad period. He had a bad moment, stupid moment in his life, very stupid... But I like Elon. I suspect I'll always like Elon."

In the caption of the clip, Sortor thanked the late Charlie Kirk for bringing Trump and Musk together after their long-standing feud.

For the unversed, Trump and Elon Musk first started their heated exchange after Trump proposed his spending bill, which the Tesla owner was against. In a tweet (posted on June 3, 2025), Musk called the bill "outrageous" and a "disgusting abomination". In a follow-up tweet, he even claimed that it would "defeat all the cost savings achieved" by DOGE.

Soon, Musk made an exit from DOGE. The following day, Trump addressed his disappointment with Elon because of his criticism of the president's budgeting bill. He said:

"Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore."

In his Truth Social post, Trump also claimed that Musk went "CRAZY" after the president took away his EV mandate and asked him to leave. In another post, he went as far as to say that terminating Musk's "governmental subsidies and contracts" was the easiest way to save money.

After months of off-again, on-again conflict, Trump and Musk finally seemed to keep their differences aside and unite in celebrating Charlie Kirk's efforts following his death last month.

Trump finds Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile testing "not appropriate"

After Russia announced the successful testing of its "unique" nuclear-powered cruise missile - Burevestnik - over the weekend, Trump was asked about his opinion on the same.

Seemingly unimpressed by the achievement, Trump called the testing "not appropriate" as the tension between Washington and Moscow continues to brew. He further added:

"They're not playing games with us, we're not playing games with them either. We test missiles all the time, but we do have a separate nuclear submarine, we don't need to go a thousand miles [to do that]... I think Putin shouldn’t be talking about this. He should be ending the war."

Then pointing out how the Russia-Ukraine war was entering its fourth year soon, Trump suggested that Putin should be putting his efforts there instead of testing missiles.